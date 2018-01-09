Wild’s Nino Niederreiter sidelined again by ankle injury

Wild winger Nino Niederreiter’s return to the ice was a brief one.

Niederreiter, who had three goals in his first game back from injury last Thursday against Buffalo, will miss at least the next week because of a lower-body injury, according the Wild.

The Wild announced Niederreiter’s injury on their Twitter account shortly before their 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Pioneer Press reported Niederreiter continues to deal with a left ankle injury that has bothered him for much of the season.

He re-injured his ankle on Dec. 22 against the Florida Panthers and missed five games before returning to play against the Sabres and in Saturday’s loss at Colorado. Niederreiter first suffered the injury on Oct. 12 in Chicago; that injury was termed a high-ankle sprain and kept him out for six games.

Niederreiter has 13 goals (third on the team) and 19 points in 31 games this season.

“He’s a good player and I think he must have played on adrenaline on (Thursday and Saturday),” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. “He’ll miss the rest of this week and hopefully (after) the bye week then he can come back and play.”

The Wild will begin their five-day bye after playing host to Vancouver on Sunday.