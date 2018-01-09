LISTEN NOW

wild

Previous Story Zulgad: Zach Parise has no complaints, even after his quiet return to Wild

Wild’s Nino Niederreiter sidelined again by ankle injury

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd January 9, 2018 7:26 pm
Apr 16, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Nino Niederreiter (22) passes the puck past St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester (19) during the first period in game three of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Wild winger Nino Niederreiter’s return to the ice was a brief one.

Niederreiter, who had three goals in his first game back from injury last Thursday against Buffalo, will miss at least the next week because of a lower-body injury, according the Wild.

The Wild announced Niederreiter’s injury on their Twitter account shortly before their 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Pioneer Press reported Niederreiter continues to deal with a left ankle injury that has bothered him for much of the season.

He re-injured his ankle on Dec. 22 against the Florida Panthers and missed five games before returning to play against the Sabres and in Saturday’s loss at Colorado.  Niederreiter first suffered the injury on Oct. 12 in Chicago; that injury was termed a high-ankle sprain and kept him out for six games.

Niederreiter  has 13 goals (third on the team) and 19 points in 31 games this season.

“He’s a good player and I think he must have played on adrenaline on (Thursday and Saturday),” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. “He’ll miss the rest of this week and hopefully (after) the bye week then he can come back and play.”

The Wild will begin their five-day bye after playing host to Vancouver on Sunday.

 

Topics:
Wild wild
Leave A Comment



wild

Previous Story Zulgad: Zach Parise has no complaints, even after his quiet return to Wild