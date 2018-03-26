Jordan Greenway signs three-year, entry level contract with Wild

The Wild are about to get a boost.
Forward Jordan Greenway signed a three-year, entry level contract with Minnesota on Monday, a day after his Boston University team was eliminated from the NCAA tournament by Michigan.
The Wild also announced forward Zack Mitchell has been reassigned to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.
Greenway, 21, recorded 35 points, including 13 goals, and 52 penalty minutes in 36 games during his junior season at Boston University, helping the Terriers win the 2018 Hockey East tournament and advance to the NCAA Northeast Regional final.
Greenway, 6-foot-6, 226 pounds, will wear jersey No. 18 and will meet the team in Nashville. Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher told reporters he thinks Greenway will make his NHL debut on Tuesday against the Predators.