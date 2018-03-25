Wild would be better off facing Golden Knights than Jets

The Minnesota Wild appear to be on a collision course with the Winnipeg Jets in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

With 92 standings points with eight games remaining, the Wild are in third place in the Central Division. If things remain the same, they will draw the 2-3 matchup with the Winnipeg Jets, who have locked down either No. 1 or 2 in the division with 100 points. Colorado isn’t far behind the Wild with 90 points, meaning a hot streak by the Avs or cold run from the Wild could result in Minnesota matching up with the league’s greatest expansion franchise in history, the Vegas Golden Knights, who lead the Pacific Division.

While Vegas and Winnipeg are nearly identical in the standings, the Wild might have a better chance to move on to the second round if they end up playing the Golden Knights.

If we look inside the numbers, the Jets are a better team in several key categories.

Winnipeg ranks seventh in shot differential at even strength, while Vegas is 11th.

The Jets are fourth in even-strength Goals For Percentage, Vegas is sixth. Winnipeg has a slight edge in scoring chance share and is far ahead of Vegas in “high danger” shots, ranking seventh to Vegas’s 16th.

Winnipeg has even received better even-strength goaltending, sitting 11th in save percentage while the Golden Knights are 15th.

The Jets are fourth in the NHL in power play and fifth in penalty kill, Vegas is 10th and 13th, respectively

One area where the Jets could make life very difficult for the Wild stands out: Net protection.

Winnipeg has allowed fewer “high danger” shots against per 60 minutes than any team in the NHL. Vegas is seventh. The Wild live in creating tight scoring chances, ranking fourth in the NHL in “high danger” goals.

The Jets are also playing better hockey of late. Since March 1, they have taken 99 more shot attempts than opponents and won the scoring battle 22-14 over 11 games.

At the deadline, they added to an already dangerous team by acquiring Paul Stastny. He’s quickly fit in. With Stastny on ice, the Jets have dominated the shot counter and the scoreboard, taking 188 shot attempts to opponents 139 and outscoring opposing teams 13-5 with him on the ice.

In Vegas’s last 11 games, they have allowed 33 more attempts than they have taken and been outscored 20-21.

Something to keep in mind when analyzing the Jets is that they missed superstar No. 1 center Mark Scheifele for a good chunk of the season due to an injury. He’s posted 56 points in 53 games.

One area where Vegas is clearly better than the Jets is in penalty differential. The Golden Knights are the smarter team, with a plus-20 differential, compared to the Jets who have taken 10 more penalties than they have drawn. But the Jets also might be a more physical team to face in a seven-game series.

The Golden Knights are a good team with a likable group of players who were allowed to walk by other teams – including former Wild center Erik Haula. But there should be reasonable questions about whether they can keep up their impressive performance. Top goal scorer William Karlsson has an incredibly high 23.1 percent shooting percentage (last two seasons he shot 8.3 and 6.1 percent) and Marc-Andre Fleury has been on fire, providing Quality Starts in 68 percent of games. Throughout his career, he’s only posted Quality Starts in 53 percent of his matches. (Fleury is also currently injured with an unclear timetable).

There isn’t much the Wild can do to aim for a matchup with Vegas rather than the Jets, but if there is an opportunity to sit some veterans in the final game or two when matchups are being determined, it might be worthwhile to set up a showdown in Jason Zucker’s home town rather than go against Minnesota native Blake Wheeler for seven games.