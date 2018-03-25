Zulgad: Jordan Greenway stands to be a big addition for Wild as playoffs near

ST. PAUL – Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher was mostly a bystander at this season’s trade deadline, making no significant additions to his roster for a potential playoff run.

But the lack of a trade doesn’t mean the Wild will be unable to upgrade up front. That possibility became a reality on Sunday when Boston University was eliminated from the NCAA tournament by Michigan, enabling the Wild to sign Jordan Greenway.

Greenway, a second-round pick (50th overall) by the Wild in 2015, elected to return for his junior season a year ago but would appear to have little incentive to go back for his final season. This is especially true since he is the type of player who could have an immediate impact for Minnesota and should spend little, if any, time having to get acclimated to the pro game with Iowa of the AHL.

Finding a place for Greenway shouldn’t be difficult and he likely will ascend to a top-six role in quick fashion. Greenway is the definition of a power forward – he’s listed at 6-foot-5, 238 pounds – and is the type of presence the Wild could have used in last season’s first-round playoff loss to St. Louis or could use in a possible first-round matchup against the Winnipeg Jets this season.

The physical Jets have nine defensemen on their roster and eight of them are listed at 6-feet or taller. This includes Dustin Byfuglien, who uses his 6-foot-5, 260-pound frame to beat up opponents. A year ago, the Blues counted on goalie Jake Allen to make the first save and made sure the Wild couldn’t clean up on rebounds.

The Jets’ ability to use that formula would become much more difficult to employ if Greenway is driving toward Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Greenway will bring versatility as well. Boston University coach David Quinn shifted the 21-year-old from winger to center, although it would be easier for him to start out in the NHL on the wing.

“One of the things we say to him all the time is ‘Why can’t you be one of the next great American players?'” Quinn told the Boston Herald. “I think he is slowly starting to realize how good he can be and how good he actually is.”

Greenway, who centered the Terriers’ first line with wings Brady Tkachuk and senior Drew Melanson in the regionals, had a goal and an assist in Boston University’s 6-3 loss to Michigan on Sunday and finished the season tied for first on BU in scoring with 35 points, including 13 goals (four on the power play), in 36 games.

Greenway was one of four college players who was on the United States’ roster for recent the Winter Olympics Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. He had one goal on 13 shots in five games with a team-leading 10 penalty minutes.

The experience clearly helped his game and Greenway had four goals and six assists in eight games after the Olympics, including BU’s 4-0 run through the Hockey East championship that set up their surprising run to the NCAA tournament and opening round victory over top-seeded Cornell in the Northeast Regional semifinals.

At the Games, Greenway played on a line with NHL veteran Brian Gionta and Harvard’s Ryan Donato. Gionta and Donato were at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday night playing for the Bruins in their 2-1 overtime victory over the Wild. Donato had two goals and two assists in his first three games after signing with the Bruins and was on Boston’s second line.

“Obviously (Donato) can score and he’s got a real good touch with the puck,” Greenway told the Boston Herald. “You can really see it in his first two (NHL) games and he’s been doing really well. … I couldn’t be more excited for the kid and he deserves it. He’s been working hard and he’s a done a lot of great things at Harvard and a lot of good things in the Olympics for us. I couldn’t be happier for him and he is going to continue to do great things.”

There is no reason Greenway can’t soon be having a similar impact for the Wild.