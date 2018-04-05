5 ways to fix the Wild

On Monday, the Minnesota Wild announced they will be moving on from GM Chuck Fletcher. The next Wild GM faces the tough task of taking them from a playoff team to a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. How should Fletcher’s successor get his team to take the next step? Here are five ways…

Trade Jason Zucker and Nino Neiderreiter or Charlie Coyle

As impressive as Zucker was last season, he has now produced four goals in 31 playoff games. We have a growing sample that suggests opponents know how to slow him down in the playoffs. Zucker is also an RFA coming off of the best season of his career. His value on the trade market will never be higher.

While Coyle’s value is down, NHL GMs are always hot for a player with size and skill. Unfortunately for the Wild, he has proven over the years that neither of those two elements are consistent.

Neiderreiter is a solid puck possession player, but his contract ($5.25 million through 2022) makes other moves very tricky.

Acquire Ryan O’Reilly and Elias Lindholm

The Wild have been filled with skill players, but lacking in two-way talents. There’s a reason Zach Parise is one of the only players who produces in the postseason for Minnesota: He possesses the puck, wins battles and plays at both ends. Based on his year-end comments, O’Reilly is clearly unhappy in Buffalo. He is a hard-nosed two-way center who scored 61 points and has the capability to match up with playoff teams’ top lines. ROR, Eric Staal and Mikko Koivu could make a tough group of centers to face.

Lindholm is a former top pick of the Hurricanes who has never quite reached his scoring potential. But as we’ve seen from Staal, circumstances may have dictated his poor numbers. The Wild should be on the hunt for talented players who are under appreciated by their teams – especially if they are on the younger side.

Sign Michael Grabner, Riley Nash and Thomas Hickey

Depth was a serious issue for the Wild this year. Grabner is far from an all-around talent but his blazing speed could be a great fit for Bruce Boudreau’s up-tempo system. Nash is a solid third liner for the Bruins and Hickey could replace the opening left by the Marco Scandella trade.

Find someone to take Tyler Ennis’s contract

It was clear from the start that Ennis wasn’t going to return to the player he once was in Buffalo. It might cost a draft pick, but the Wild must find a way to clear his $4.6 million in cap space for next year.