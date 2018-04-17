Apology from officials is too little, too late as Jets prove to be a pain in the neck for Staal, Wild (with video)

ST. PAUL — Eric Staal wanted a major penalty called on Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey with the Wild already on a power play Tuesday night and no score late in the first period of Game 4 of their first-round playoff series at Xcel Energy Center.

Instead, Staal had to settle for an apology from Steve Kozari and Brian Pochmara after the two referees somehow missed Morrissey’s cross-check to Staal’s neck with 3 minutes, 10 seconds left in the period. The hit left Staal briefly lying in pain on the ice, but did not cost him playing time. Staal finished with three shots in 20 minutes, 12 seconds of ice time.

While Staal did not suffer a serious injury, the lack of a call did cost the Wild as the Jets’ Mark Scheifele scored shortly after Morrissey’s cheap shot, with Morrissey getting the second assist. That goal stood up until Scheifele scored into an empty net late in the third period to give the Jets a 2-0 victory and a 3-1 series lead with the teams headed back to Winnipeg for Game 5 on Friday night.

Here’s the play that had Wild coach Bruce Boudreau fuming and Staal wondering how neither referee raised their arm.

Morrissey cross checks Staal in the ear pic.twitter.com/9k5A494GPd — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 18, 2018

“I’m the tallest guy on the ice, he cross-checked me in the neck,” Staal said. “There’s not much more you can say. Everyone saw it. I don’t know how no one with stripes saw it but that’s beside itself. It is what it is. We go from possibly (or what) should be a 5-on-3 to a goal against eventually and that’s the game-winner. I don’t really honestly have more to say.”

Boudreau had plenty to say about Morrissey’s stick work and it’s likely the NHL Department of Player Safety will do what the officials failed to do and hand down a suspension.

“My take is it’s the same take that everybody in the building saw it as the refs looked at it and they decided not to call it because we were already on the power play,” Boudreau said. “It cost us the game.”

The Wild’s inability to score a goal is what cost them the game, but, as Boudreau pointed out, instead of Morrissey being ejected he was able to remain in the game and assist on the first goal. He also broke up a potential breakaway opportunity for Nino Niederreiter. Boudreau did clarify that the referees told him they did not see the cross-check.

“I can’t believe (it),” he said. “(I’m) still a little heated about it, but I got to watch what I say. But they were looking right at it and they told us they didn’t see it. So you make up your minds.”

Staal said he did receive an apology for the missed call, before adding, “I’m not looking for an apology. I’m in the middle of the game, why would I want an apology? It’s frustrating. It is what it is. .. I’m all for playing hard, I love it, it’s part of the game but that wasn’t a good play.”

Not surprisingly, Morrissey and the Jets did everything in their power to downplay the incident.

“(It was a) complete accident,” Morrissey said. “(I’m) trying to box out in front of the net on the (penalty kill). He’s a big guy and my stick ended up getting up a little bit on him. I would never try to do that to anybody. I’m not a dirty player, I don’t believe. Like I said, it was a complete accident.

“I watched the video afterwards, and we’re battling in front of the net on the penalty kill, and I’m actually looking at the puck on the wall, trying to box him out. I got my stick up too high on him. I would never try to do that. I was glad he was able to come back and play the rest of the game.

Morrissey, asked if he expects to hear from the NHL, said that is out of his control. Jets coach Paul Maurice said Morrissey was not looking where his stick was at when it came in violent contact with Staal’s neck, although if you watch the above replay that comes into question.

“I know the man and I’ve seen him play,” Maurice said of Morrissey. “He’s about as clean a player as we have on our hockey club all year. He certainly wasn’t looking to send a message or anything like that. It was a missed call. And we’ve got ones we wanted last game that didn’t happen.”