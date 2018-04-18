Jets’ Josh Morrissey suspended one game for cross-checking Eric Staal

Winnipeg’s Josh Morrissey did not receive a penalty for his cross-check to the neck of Wild center Eric Staal late in the first period of Game 4 of their first-round series on Tuesday night but the Jets defenseman was disciplined by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Wednesday.

Following a hearing to get Morrissey’s side of the story, the NHL suspended him for one game. That means he will sit out Game 5 of the series on Friday night in Winnipeg. The Jets hold a 3-1 lead and can advance to the second round with a win.

The Jets already were shorthanded defensively. Dmitry Kulikov and Toby Enstrom have not played in this series and Tyler Myers, who had scored two goals in the first three games, suffered a lower-body injury in Game 3 and did not play Tuesday.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau and Staal both were upset that a penalty was not called when Staal took the stick to the head with Minnesota on a power play and no score in the game. The Jets scored shortly after Morrissey’s cross-check, Morrissey assisted on the goal, and ended up with a 2-0 victory.