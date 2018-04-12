Jets ‘second’ line gives Wild fits in Game 1

The biggest challenge facing the Minnesota Wild in their opening-round series against the Winnipeg Jets is the depth of Winnipeg’s forward group. In Game 1, the three star players that the Jets technically deem their “second line” dominated in Winnipeg’s 3-2 win.

If you thought Mike Yeo got revenge on the Wild last year by beating Minnesota in the first round, you should be really unhappy with the St. Louis Blues this year for trading center Paul Stastny to Winnipeg. Anchoring the “second line,” Stastny, Patrick Laine and Nik Ehlers controlled game when they were on the ice. When Laine and Stastny were on the ice, the Jets out-shot the Wild 13-3 and created nine scoring chances to Minnesota’s four, according to the website Natural Stat Trick.

After the Wild took an early lead in the third period on goals from Matt Cullen and Zach Parise, the Stastny-Laine-Ehlers line struck twice, once on a goal from Laine, a 19-year-old who netted 44 goals this year (second best in the NHL) and the other from defenseman Joe Morrow, assisted by Ehlers. Morrow’s goal proved to be the winner.

“We had an opportunity with the lead in the third period and our goaltender playing good, we thought we had a chance to win,” Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau told the Associated Press. “You can’t give No. 29 (Laine) a chance right down the slot to score on a turnover. You’re looking for disaster there.”

Jets head coach Paul Maurice matched up his “second line” against the Wild’s third line of Matt Cullen, Jordan Greenway and Charlie Coyle for the majority of their shifts. It was a bloodbath. In 6:58 minutes on ice between Stastny and Coyle, the Jets’ line took 12 shot attempts to just one for Minnesota. The Wild’s best defensive line – Mikko Koivu, Parise and Mikael Granlund – matched up for around 2:15 against Stastny’s line.

The Wild didn’t exactly handle Winnipeg’s No. 1 line with Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler. When Scheifele and Eric Steal were both on the ice, the younger of the two came away with a 12-4 shot attempt advantage and 7-3 scoring chance edge. If that trend continues, it won’t be long before the point-per-game center or his 91-point winger or 31-goal winger starts producing.

If you were wondering what type of effect Ryan Suter’s injury would have on the Wild, you got your answer in Game 1. Winnipeg took 24 shot attempts to Minnesota’s nine when Jared Spurgeon was on the ice. In terms of shots on goal, rookie Carson Soucy was on the ice for 15 shots against and three for the Wild.

The score was close because of a strong goaltending performance by Devan Dubnyk, who made 37 saves in the loss. Per Natural Stat Trick, the Jets had 32 scoring chances to Minnesota’s 18. If that trend continues, the Wild won’t be long for the playoffs.

Game 2 is Friday night in Winnipeg.