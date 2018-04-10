Position-by-position: How the Wild match up with the Jets

The Minnesota Wild have made a habit of early exits over the last decade.

Standing in the way of Bruce Boudreau bucking that trend are the Winnipeg Jets, who finished second in the Central Division, fourth in the NHL in even-strength goal scoring and eighth in even-strength goals allowed.

The Jets have built an impressively skilled, but also young, core of players who are finally beginning to reach their potential. The Wild, perpetually in cap jail, have the feel of a team that needs to take advantage of their opportunity while Mikko Koivu, Eric Staal and Zach Parise are still in their late primes.

With that said, let’s have a look at how the two teams match up and which club as the advantage at forward, defense and goalie.

Forwards

Winnipeg

The Jets’ top three lines are nothing short of spectacular. On the top line, center Mark Scheifele has established himself as one of the best players at his position in the NHL. Injuries kept him from a truly special season, but in his 60 games, the 24-year-old forward scored 60 points. When Scheifele was on the ice, Winnipeg outscored opponents 48-35. He’s never been on ice for more goals against than for in his career.

Scheifele is flanked by Minnesota native Blake Wheeler, who finished ninth in the NHL in scoring with 91 points. He was a force on the power play this season with 40 PP assists. Kyle Connor, a second year winger from Michigan, established himself as a dynamic offensive player while riding high on the Jets’ top line. Connor finished the year with 31 goals. As far as top lines go, Winnipeg has one of the best in the NHL.

On their second line, the Jets have one of the league’s most dangerous scorers in Patrik Laine. The 6-foot-5 winger potted 44 goals in his age-19 season. Only future Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin had more this season.

At the deadline, Winnipeg added two-way center Paul Stastny to head up their second line. The veteran center scored 13 points in 19 games as a Jet while winning 54 percent of his faceoffs. Former first-round pick Nikolaj Ehlers quietly added 60 points.

The addition of Stastny pushed solid center Bryan Little to the third line. The 30-year-old forward has averaged between 40 and 50 points each of the past three seasons. On his right wing is a young’ish forward Joel Arimia, who had his best season to date, scoring 10 even strength goals and totaling 29 points.

Overall, the Jets were the No. 1 scoring team in the Western Conference at 5-on-5. They have a case for sporting the NHL’s best top-nine forwards.

Minnesota

Eric Staal made it clear this year that his strong first season in Minnesota was no fluke. In Year 2 under Bruce Boudreau, he scored 42 goals, 31 of which came at even strength. Staal ranked 25th in the NHL in goals per 60 minutes while on ice at 3.5 per 60. He was just behind Brad Marchand and just ahead of Alex Ovechkin in that category.

A major part of his success is Boudreau’s ability to find the right linemates for his gifted scorer. It appears Staal will begin the series with blazing-fast Jason Zucker, who potted 31 goals this year, and possession monster Nino Neiderreiter. When Staal played alongside Nino, the pair has outscored opponents 27-14.

After a slow start, Mikael Granlund also proved that his rise under Boudreau was legit. He scored 67 points in 77 games and, according to Natural Stat Trick, the Finnish forward was on the ice for 224 “High Danger” scoring chances compared to just 138 against. Granlund’s uncanny ability to carry the puck through the neutral zone makes him a serious threat to opponents and allows Mikko Koivu to focus on his defensive role.

The return of Zach Parise has gone as good as the Wild ever could have dreamed. He scored 15 goals in 42 games and appeared to be refreshed following early-season back surgery. Minnesota’s second line will likely draw the toughest matchups and defensive zone faceoffs throughout the series.

Minnesota’s depth took a hit when they lost Erik Haula to Las Vegas, but the addition of Jordan Greenway could be a difference maker against a team that has size and strength.

On the bottom six, the Wild will need one of their enigmatic players to rise to the challenge. Will Tyler Ennis find his old form? Can Charlie Coyle get hot? Can Marcus Foligno produce depth scoring and add toughness to the mix? These areas have been too inconsistent to trust.

Advantage: Jets

Defense

Winnipeg

The Jets have two quality young blue liners on their top pair in Jacob Trouba and Josh Morrissey and a proven beast in Dustin Byfuglien, but they are missing two quality veteran defenders to start the postseason in Dmitry Kulikov and Toby Enstrom, which could create some challenges with matchups. Neither Trouba and Morrissey has become an elite, Drew Doughty-level defenseman, but both have a lot to like about their game. Winnipeg’s top pair dominated the shot counter when on ice, taking 53 percent of shots and outscoring opponents 36-31.

Byfuglien, who is listed at 6-foot-5, 260-pounds, had another terrific offensive year, producing 45 points in 69 games. The last time he appeared in the playoffs, the 32-year-old only notched one point in four games. The Jets will need a better effort this time around. And he isn’t likely to have a high quality partner because of injuries. Journeyman Joe Morrow will be playing alongside Buff.

Tyler Myers has found a home with the Jets following plenty of ups and downs. He’s a great skater and has the offensive gifts to be a well above average third pair blueliner. Having a third pair that can eat minutes gives Winnipeg an advantage.

Minnesota

With Ryan Suter out and Jared Spurgeon dinged up, this series will come down to whether Matt Dumba can rise to the moment. The former first-round pick had an outstanding year. He was on the ice for 75 of the Wild’s even-strength goals, the sixth best mark in the entire NHL. Dumba added 14 goals and a career high 50 points. Chemistry with Jonas Brodin has played a role in Dumba’s success. Brodin is a sound defensive player who allows Dumba to play aggressively.

Beyond the first pair, the Wild are in tough shape. When he’s at 100 percent, Spurgeon is one of the NHL’s best defensemen. He can control a game with the puck on his stick and score when needed. For the past five years in a row, the Wild had a better shot differential when Spurgeon was on the ice than off. But without Suter, he’s going to be required to carry Carson Soucy, a 6-foot-5 rookie who was picked in the fifth round back in 2013.

Minnesota’s third pair is near unplayable in the postseason. Nick Seeler only scored 12 points in 49 games in Iowa and Nate Prosser is a classic seventh D-man.

Advantage: Jets

Goalie

Winnipeg

Connor Helleybuyck had plenty of ups and downs in his first two seasons. After bursting on the scene, he struggled last year with a .907 save percentage. Helleybuyck since shown that he can be a top goaltender, posting a .924 save percentage in a league-leading 67 games. He hasn’t yet seen playoff action. It’s hard to get a feel yet for whether Helleybuyck can rise to the challenge or not.

Minnesota

Since joining the Wild, Dubnyk has been the definition of a franchise goalie, playing 60-plus games in back-to-back-to-back seasons with very little variation in his play. Dubnyk has a .923 overall save percentage since joining the Wild. His problem: A lack of standout playoff performances. In 21 games, Dubnyk has just seven wins and a .903 save percentage in postseason.

Advantage: Wild

Bottom line:

The Wild aren’t completely overmatched, but they will need Devan Dubnyk to play like an elite goalie to beat the Jets.