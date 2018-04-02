LISTEN NOW

Ryan Suter to undergo surgery on fractured right ankle, miss remainder of season

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd April 2, 2018 7:24 pm
Feb 16, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Ryan Suter (20) celebrates his goal during the first period against the Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

ST. PAUL — If the Wild are going to make a playoff run, it will have to be without Ryan Suter.

The Wild announced Monday evening that Suter will require surgery to repair a fracture in his right ankle suffered Saturday night at Dallas and miss the remainder of the season.

Suter established a franchise record this season with 45 assists and was averaging 26 minutes, 47 seconds of ice time per game, ranking second to Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty’s 26:48. Suter’s consecutive games streak came to an end at 242 on Monday night.

He was injured Saturday when his right leg appeared to buckle as he went into the boards behind his own goal on a check by the Stars’ Remie Elie.

“I just feel really bad for him,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. “He’s been a guy who has been really durable his whole life. It’s probably pretty depressing for him, but we just want him to get better.”

Suter is lost at a time the Wild also is playing without standout defenseman Jared Spurgeon, who is dealing with a partially torn hamstring. Here is the latest on Spurgeon.

With Suter and Spurgeon out, the Wild’s top defensive pairing on Monday night against Edmonton was Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba. At the time Spurgeon was injured, it was estimated he would miss a month. Tuesday, will mark three weeks since he was injured and it is expected he will return for the playoffs.

