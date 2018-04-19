Surprise, surprise: Struggling Charlie Coyle gets a promotion

Charlie Coyle has been held without a point in the first four games of the Wild’s playoff series against the Jets and hasn’t come close to looking like the power forward the team wants him to be.

So what does coach Bruce Boudreau plan to do to attempt to get the struggling forward on track with his team one game from elimination? How about moving him from the third to the first line, playing alongside center Eric Staal and also struggling left winger Jason Zucker.

Coyle, who has three goals in his past 15 playoff games, was on the top line during Thursday’s practice after playing on a line with center Matt Cullen and left winger Tyler Ennis in the Wild’s 2-0 loss to the Jets on Tuesday in Game 4 at Xcel Energy Center. Game 5 will be Friday night in Winnipeg.

It’s an interesting decision by Boudreau considering Coyle’s disappointing season, which included only 11 goals and 37 points in 66 regular-season games. Boudreau said he’s just looking for “Charlie to be Charlie,” but clearly he wants to see Coyle play like the guy who scored a career-high 21 goals in 2015-16.

Coyle, who is 6-foot-3, 221 pounds, would appear to be an ideal fit for a series against the big and tough Jets but so far that hasn’t been the case.

“Charlie is a really top-notch forward in this league and maybe this (move) will jump start him,” Boudreau said. “We definitely need some production whether it be from Charlie or Zuck or Nino (Niederreiter), guys that haven’t had any production yet in this series; we need something from somebody.”

That trio has combined for no points in the series and is a minus-6. The lack of production is troubling considering Zucker had a career-high 33 goals this season and Niederreiter is a top-six forward who was on Staal’s line Tuesday and Thursday skated with Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund on the second line.

Boudreau has no choice but to try to jump start the three, especially after likely losing Zach Parise for the season after he suffered a fractured sternum in Game 3.

Coyle and Niederreiter (high ankle sprain, broken fibula) both have battled injuries this season as well. Coyle broke his fibula in the third game of the season in Chicago and missed 16 games.

“I think his injury in the beginning of the season really set him back,” Boudreau said. “I’ve moved him all over the place and used him everywhere and he hasn’t really had a chance to settle in one specific spot, whether it’s the point on the power play or anything, so I don’t blame him. I just hope he puts it all together (Friday) night and then he continues putting it together after that.”

In addition to shuffling lines, something Boudreau does frequently, he also is reportedly expected to make a couple of lineup changes. Ryan Murphy will replace rookie Carson Soucy on the blue line and former Gopher Kyle Rau will play instead of Ennis on the third line with Cullen. Ennis, acquired from Buffalo along with fourth-line winger Marcus Foligno in an offseason trade with Buffalo, made his playoff debut with the Wild on Tuesday but did not impress.