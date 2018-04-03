Wild clinch playoff berth for sixth consecutive season

The Wild are headed back to the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

The team clinched a postseason berth late Monday when the Colorado Avalanche lost 3-1 at Los Angeles. That came hours after the Wild shut out the Edmonton Oilers, 3-0, in their regular-season home finale. Minnesota will finish the regular season this week with road games at Anaheim, Los Angeles and San Jose.

The Wild are one of two NHL teams that have advanced to the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of the past season six seasons, joining the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The schedule for the opening round of the playoffs is expected to be announced on Sunday.