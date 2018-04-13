Wild give Dubnyk no chance to play hero, fall down 2-0 to Jets

Down by two goals with 11 minutes left in the third period, the Minnesota Wild still hadn’t put a shot on the Winnipeg Jets’ goal in the frame. That’s how Friday night went for Minnesota.

The Wild were given a chance to stay in the game – and the series – via a strong performance from goalie Devan Dubnyk, but even during the first 50 minutes or so when Game 2 was close, it still wasn’t close.

Dubnyk, who entered the postseason with a 7-14 record and .903 career playoff save percentage, has performed exactly how the Wild hoped he would during the opening two road games. The veteran goaltender has stopped 76 of 83 shots between Game 1 and Game 2.

But the Wild scored just three goals in two games and put a mere 37 shots on goal. And one of the three goals came when down 4-0 with 44 seconds remaining.

Minnesota opened Friday night’s game with some burst, testing Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with nine shots in the first period. From there on, the Wild didn’t get a sniff of the offensive zone. They were out-shot 14-5 in the second period and 16-3 in the third period.

Normally when teams are down two goals, they dominate the shot counter and their opponent hangs on for dear life. That was not the case in Winnipeg as the Jets’ supremely skilled lineup and solid defense corps kept coming in waves.

Up 1-0 in the third period, veteran center Paul Stastny worked young forward Joel Eriksson-Ek in front of the net for an easy tap in past Dubnyk. Less than two minutes later, the Wild turned the puck over, which led to a Bryan Little cross-ice pass to Andrew Copp to put the Jets up by three.

And even then there was no push back by the Wild. With just over two minutes left in the game, young winger Patrik Laine added his second goal of the series.

The Jets ended the night with 30 scoring chances to the Wild’s 11, according to Natural Stat Trick.

While the Wild are short on defense due to a Ryan Suter injury, the Jets have three pairs of defensemen rolling. Winnipeg’s third pair of Tyler Myers and Ben Chairot were on the ice for 13 shots for, three against and three Jets goals.

Up front, Winnipeg’s stars continued to crush Minnesota’s top six forwards. The second line of Stastny, Nik Ehlers and Laine also had 13 shots on goal to the Wild’s three, while No. 1 center Mark Scheifele had a 12-2 on-ice advantage in shots.

In the past, Dubnyk did not play up to his regular season numbers in the postseason, but under Bruce Boudreau he’s been good enough for the rest of the team to win. Last year he managed a .925 save percentage against the St. Louis Blues and this time around he’s kept them in both games. The Wild forwards and defensemen have simply been no match for the Jets’ talent.

The series now shifts back to Minnesota, where the Wild will need a massive turnaround in order to get back in the series.