Wild now able to begin preparing for first-round playoff opponent

The Nashville Predators edged the Washington Capitals on Thursday night to clinch the top seed in the Western Conference, the NHL’s best record and first place in the Central Division.

The Predators’ victory also means the Wild now know their opponent for the first round of the playoffs. Minnesota will face the Winnipeg Jets, the second place team in the Central.

The Wild played the Jets four times this season — Minnesota went 1-3 — but the teams have not played since January. The Jets’ 51 wins are tied with Vegas for the third most in the NHL and their 112 points are the second most in the league.

Winnipeg also is among the NHL’s best teams in goals-per-game (3.32), goals-against-per-game (2.65), power play (23.3 percent) and penalty kill (81.7 percent).

The Jets have had an excellent season but their roster lacks playoff experience. As noted on the Fox Sports North telecast of the Wild-Kings game on Thursday, the Jets’ roster has only 252 games of postseason experience, while the Wild’s roster has combined for more than 700 games in the playoffs.

The Jets’ leading scorer is former Gopher Blake Wheeler, who has 90 points (23 goals, 67 assists) this season. Right winger Patrick Laine is second in the NHL with 44 goals, while Dustin Byfuglien is Winnipeg’s top scoring defenseman with 44 points, including seven goals.

Connor Hellebuyck has started 66 games in goal for Winnipeg this season, going 43-11-9 with a 2.38 goals-against average and .923 save percentage.