Wild to open playoffs against Jets on Wednesday in Winnipeg

By 1500 ESPN April 8, 2018 9:48 pm
The Wild will open their first-round playoff series against the Jets on Wednesday at Winnipeg and Game 3, the first at Xcel Energy Center, will take place next Sunday. Winnipeg finished second in the Central Division, while the Wild finished in third. The Jets went 3-1-0 against the Wild this season.

Here’s the complete schedule:

Wednesday: Wild at Jets, 6 p.m.

Friday: Wild at Jets, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 15: Jets at Wild, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 17: Jets at Wild, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 20: Wild at Jets, TBD (If necessary)

Sunday, April 22: Jets at Wild, TBD (If necessary)

Wednesday, April 25: Wild at Jets, TBD (If necessary)

