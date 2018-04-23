Wild part ways with GM Chuck Fletcher

Following another disappointing end in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Minnesota Wild will be moving on from GM Chuck Fletcher, the team announced Monday.

The Wild have made the postseason in each of the past six years, but they have been eliminated in the first round in back-to-back-to-back seasons.

“I want to thank Chuck Fletcher for his substantial contributions to our franchise over the past nine years,” said owner Craig Leipold via team release. “Through his strong work ethic, integrity and vision, Chuck and his staff built a winning culture and a perennial playoff team. For all of that I am grateful. I feel it is time for a new approach aimed at delivering a Stanley Cup to the deserving fans of the State of Hockey. I wish Chuck and his family the very best going forward.”

The team announced that Brent Flahr, Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations will serve as acting-General Manager until a new GM is named.