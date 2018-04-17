Wild’s Zach Parise listed as week-to-week after suffering fractured sternum

The Wild’s playoff hopes were dealt a major setback on Tuesday when the team announced Zach Parise suffered a fractured sternum in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday against Winnipeg. The press release issued by the team said the winger is week-to-week.

The Star Tribune reported that Parise appeared to be injured when he played the puck with his hand near his own blue line with about four minutes left in the third period and was then hit by the Jets’ Mark Scheifele and Ben Chiarot. He played only one 13- second shift after that.

Parise, who had one goal in each of the first three games of the series, missed the first 39 games of the season after having back surgery. He had 15 goals and nine assists in 42 regular-season games after returning.

The Wild trails the Jets 2-1 with Game 4 set for Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center. Winger Tyler Ennis, a healthy scratch for the Wild in the first three games, will replace Parise in the lineup.

Parise will join teammate Ryan Suter on the sideline. Suter, the Wild’s top defenseman, suffered a broken right ankle late in the regular season against Dallas and underwent season-ending surgery.

Parise and Suter forever will be linked after signing identical $98 million, 13-year contracts as free agents with the Wild on July 4, 2012. The moves were made with the hopes that they could lead Minnesota to a Stanley Cup. The Wild have qualified for the playoffs in each season since the pair arrived but have never moved past the second round.

Now, Parise and Suter can only watch as the franchise tries to rally against the Jets.