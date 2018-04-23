Zulgad: Five moves that led to Chuck Fletcher being ousted as the Wild’s GM

Chuck Fletcher was the architect of a Wild roster that made six consecutive playoff appearances. However, after none of those playoff runs advanced past the second round, owner Craig Leipold decided over the weekend that it was time to give someone else a chance to lead this team to the Stanley Cup Finals. So why was Fletcher shown the door? Here are five moves that cost the GM his job. (There are a few I didn’t include in keeping this list to five so feel free to add your thoughts in the comments section.)

The move: Wild acquire forwards Tyler Ennis and Marcus Foligno and a third-round pick from Buffalo for defenseman Marco Scandella, forward Jason Pominville and a 2018 fourth-round pick on June 30, 2017.

The end result: Fletcher made this move in part to create salary-cap room, but in doing so he traded a defenseman who provided quality depth (Scandella) in return for two forwards who offered next to nothing. Ennis almost certainly will be traded or bought out of his contract and Foligno can play a rough-and-tumble game when he chooses to apply himself. However, that wasn’t nearly frequently enough. Sending Pominville back to Buffalo, was an acknowledgment that Fletcher had made a major mistake when he signed the veteran to a five-year, $28 million contract extension in 2013. The original Pominville deal in April 2013 wouldn’t have been so bad if he hadn’t gotten the extension.

The move: Wild acquire forwards Martin Hanzal and Ryan White and a 2017 fourth-round pick from Arizona for a 2017 first-round pick, a 2018 second-round pick, a 2019 conditional fourth-round pick and Grayson Downing on Feb. 26, 2017.

The end result: This might have been the move that ultimately sunk Fletcher. There were reportedly several teams after Hanzal at the trade deadline and Fletcher paid a steep price to get the center, thinking he would be the final piece of the puzzle for a team that would contend for the Stanley Cup. Hanzal was in the final season of his contract but that wouldn’t have mattered if he had helped the Wild to the finals. Unfortunately, Hanzal proved to be a bust scoring one goal in five playoff games against St. Louis as the Wild were quickly dispatched.

The move: Wild sign free-agent forward Thomas Vanek to a three-year, $19.5 million deal on July 1, 2014.

The end result: Where do we start with the Vanek signing? Wait, writing about Vanek’s stay in Minnesota would be putting forth effort and since Vanek seemed to put forth no effort during his time here why should we? All you need to know is Vanek was bought out after two seasons.

The move: Wild acquire forwards Charlie Coyle and Devin Setoguchi and a 2011 first-round pick (Zack Phillips at No. 28) from San Jose for defenseman Brent Burns and a 2012 second-round pick on June 24, 2011.

The end result: Want to know why the Wild does not give up on Matt Dumba? It’s because Fletcher decided to trade Burns after he had issues becoming a reliable blue liner in Minnesota. Burns has turned into a star with the Sharks and won the Norris Trophy in 2016-17. Coyle is coming off an extremely disappointing season, Setoguchi had off-the-ice issues that ended his tenure in Minnesota and I was told a few years back that Phillips’ only issue was he wasn’t a very good skater. That’s not good for a first-round pick, right?

The move: The Wild acquire defenseman Cam Barker from Chicago for Kim Johnsson and Nick Leddy on Feb. 12, 2010.

The end result: This was the original blunder for which Wild fans rightfully blamed Fletcher. Leddy wasn’t a great defensive defenseman but he did provide offense from the blue line. Baker had been the third-overall pick in the 2004 draft but proved to be a bust. The Blackhawks had figured that out when they made the trade. The Wild placed him on waivers on June 28, 2011. Leddy, who is from Eden Prairie and was the 16th-pick overall in the 2009 draft by the Wild, has played in 81, 81 and 80 games the past three seasons with the Islanders and has 26 goals in that time.