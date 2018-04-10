Zulgad: Here’s how the Wild could surprise the heavily favored Jets

The Wild have been bounced from the playoffs in the first round the past two seasons and there is every expectation that streak will be extended to three consecutive opening-round exits this spring against Winnipeg.

The high-flying Jets finished second in the Central Division with 52 victories and 114 points, giving them seven more wins and 13 more points than the third-place Wild.

The Wild’s top defenseman, Ryan Suter, is done for the season because of a broken ankle and another key defenseman, Jared Spurgeon, will be trying to return from a hamstring injury that kept him out for the final 12 games of the regular season.

The Jets won three of four games against the Wild this season, and most national pundits believe that Patrick Laine (44 goals) and Co., will be too much for Bruce Boudreau’s team. The Jets’ 277 goals led the Western Conference and they have five 20-goal scorers.

A few weeks back, when it appeared the Wild-Jets would meet in the first round, my thought was Winnipeg would win in five games. I’ve since reconsidered that prediction. So what will it take for Minnesota to win this series? Here are five things:

Road sweet road

The Jets had the NHL’s best home record (32-7-2) at Bell MTS Place this season and the building will be packed on Wednesday night for the franchise’s first playoff game since being swept out of the opening round by Anaheim in 2015.

This could be an intimidating atmosphere for the Wild to play in but it also will be a pressure-packed one for the Jets. If the Wild can keep it even, or take a lead, in Game 1 there is a good chance Winnipeg is going to start to press.

Last season, the Wild opened their first-round series with a 2-1 overtime loss against St. Louis at Xcel Energy Center and never recovered. If the Wild can do the same thing to the Jets, it could go a long way toward setting the tone for this series.

Big two on the blue line

Suter’s absence is a big blow for the Wild, and will mean that guys such as Jonas Brodin and Nate Prosser and rookies Carson Soucy and Nick Seeler are going to be relied upon more than usual.

But the two defensemen who will be the most important are Spurgeon and Matt Dumba.

Boudreau said Tuesday a decision on Spurgeon’s status will come Wednesday. The expectation is that he will return and the reality is the Wild will not have the luxury of easing him back in. Spurgeon, who had nine goals and 28 assists in 61 games this season, is one of the NHL’s most underrated players. He averaged 24 minutes, 32 seconds of ice time this season.

If the Spurgeon isn’t effective, the Wild have almost no chance of winning this series, but if he’s playing at near 100 percent it will make a huge difference.

Dumba, meanwhile, is known for his ability to turn over the puck at the worst possible time, but he also can move it and has a wicked shot from the point. Dumba led Wild defensemen with 14 goals (two on the power play) this season and his 50 points put him only one behind Suter.

Dumba’s ability to create offense will be a key against the Jets and when he does commit an untimely turnover in his own zone …

Saving the day

… It’s going to be Devan Dubnyk who must bail out Dumba or any other defensemen who has an untimely miscue. That’s a lot to ask but to win a series like this Dubnyk is going to have to be at his best. The fluky goals Dubnyk is known to give up can’t go in and a few high-percentage shots from guys like Laine must be denied.

Dubnyk has the ability to get extremely hot for an extended period so we know it can be done. Dubnyk was 35-16-7 with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage in 59 starts this season.

In the past three seasons, Dubnyk has made 21 playoff starts and gone 7-14 with a 2.59 goals-against average and .903 save percentage. Last season, Dubnyk had a very solid 1.86 GAA and a .925 save percentage in five games against the Blues, but St. Louis’ Jake Allen played so well Dubnyk’s performance was wasted.

The Wild are going to need similar numbers from Dubnyk this time and maybe even a little better.

Forward progress

Mikael Granlund was slowed in the playoffs last spring because of a broken hand. Granlund, who battled a groin injury earlier this season, is believed to be healthy and that means he should be one of the most talented players on the ice during this series.

Granlund isn’t big (5-10, 185 pounds) and the Jets are going to try to beat him up, but he can’t get thrown off his game and he needs to put up with the abuse and keep going. Granlund, who is the right winger on a line with Mikko Koivu in the middle and Zach Parise on the left wing, was second on the Wild with 67 points and finished third in goal-scoring with 21, putting him behind Eric Staal (42) and Jason Zucker (33).

Granlund isn’t the only winger who can’t disappear. The other is Charlie Coyle, who had only 11 goals and 37 points in 66 games this season after finishing with 18 goals and 56 points and not missing a game in 2016-17.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound Coyle must play a physical style against a Jets team that has good size – eight of Winnipeg’s nine defenseman are listed at 6 feet or taller – and he also must be willing to take the punishment that comes with going to the net.

Coyle had two goals in the five playoff games against the Blues last season but far too many Minnesota forwards weren’t willing to make life miserable for Allen by driving toward the net and waiting for rebounds. Coyle, and 6-foot-6 rookie winger Jordan Greenway, are going to have to set a different tone this time and be willing to mix things up in front of Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Disrupt Dustin

Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien was fifth in the NHL and led defensemen with112 penalty minutes this season.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Byfuglien can display a short fuse and the Wild should be able to use this to their advantage. The key, of course, will be to make sure they irritate Byfuglien, while managing to stay out of the penalty box.

Byfuglien’s most recent playoff experience was not a positive one.

He had only one assist in four games against the Ducks in 2015. In 2010, however, Byfuglien had 11 goals and 16 points in 22 games for Chicago as the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup.

If the Wild can get Byfuglien and the Jets in the penalty box, it will give a power play that converted at a 20.4 percent clip this season, tied for 17th in the NHL, a chance to operate. That power play should be helped by the return of Spurgeon.

The prediction

The Wild aren’t being given a chance in this series by most and Boudreau long has been regarded as a very good regular-season coach who can’t win in the playoffs. The last time the Wild got past the first round was in 2015.

All of this, and Suter’s injury, makes it easy to dismiss the Wild.

But the Jets only have a combined 282 games of playoff experience – Hellebuyck has never appeared in the postseason – while the Wild’s collective total stands at 748.

I’ve seen too many teams like the Jets, coming off a great regular season and expected to do great things in the playoffs, have a big letdown and go out early. I think it will happen again.

The Wild win this series in seven games.