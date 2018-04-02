Zulgad: No Suter is no problem against Oilers, but that’s only a start for Wild defense

ST. PAUL – The Wild survived their first game in four seasons without Ryan Suter just fine on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center.

Zach Parise, who along with Suter signed a $98 million, 13-year contract on July 4, 2012, scored twice and Minnesota closed out the home portion of its regular-season schedule with a 3-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Devan Dubnyk stopped 22 shots for his fifth shutout of the season playing in front of a defense that was without its top two players in Suter and Jared Spurgeon (hamstring).

“With the unfortunate incident, it’s an opportunity for some young guys to step up,” Dubnyk said.

The unfortunate incident Dubnyk was referencing was the fractured right ankle that Suter suffered on Saturday night in Dallas. As the puck was dropped Monday, the Wild sent out a one sentence statement saying that the injury will require surgery and that Suter’s season is done.

That meant that Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba were the Wild’s top defensive pairing on Monday. The other pairings featured rookie Nick Seeler and Ryan Murphy and Carson Soucy and Nate Prosser. Among the six, only Brodin and Dumba were in the lineup on opening night in Detroit. Seeler is a rookie with 19 games of NHL experience and Soucy, who played college hockey at Minnesota Duluth, was making his NHL debut.

“That was about as impressive of a first game for a young defenseman as you can have from Soucy,” Dubnyk said. “I don’t think I saw one mistake out there. He looked like he’s been in the league for five years. It’s fun to see that for him. It’s exciting for all of us to see somebody come in that looks like they’re fully capable of playing well for us because we’re going to need it going forward.”

The Oilers are led by the phenomenally talented Connor McDavid so completely dismissing the success the Wild had defensively on Monday would not be fair. But it also has to be pointed out the Oilers are among the worst teams in the Western Conference and their next major assignment will be hitting the golf course after two more games.

In other words, the Wild’s life is about to get much more difficult, assuming they clinch a playoff spot. That appears to be a pretty safe assumption.

The Wild are sitting at 98 points and in third place in the Central Division. With St. Louis losing 4-2 to visiting Washington, the Wild needed only a Colorado loss late Monday in Los Angeles to clinch a sixth consecutive playoff berth. Even an Avalanche defeat in overtime or in a shootout would have done the trick.

The Wild, who still have regular-season games remaining in Anaheim, Los Angeles and San Jose, are almost certain to face Winnipeg in the playoffs.

The Jets, who beat Ottawa 6-5 on Monday, are third in the NHL with 266 goals, trailing only Tampa Bay (283) and Toronto (272). Winnipeg is led by Blake Wheeler’s 87 points and Patrick Laine’s 43 goals.

Suter’s consistency in his own zone will be missed and so will his ability to move the puck. He established a franchise record with 45 assists this season – he had 23 power-play points, including 22 assists — and was second in the NHL in average ice time. The good news for the Wild is that Spurgeon is expected to return just before the end of the regular season or by the beginning of the playoffs.

Spurgeon, who had nine goals and 28 assists in 61 games before his injury, also will give the power play a boost. He had three goals and 13 power-play points and his presence on that unit has been missed. Minnesota was 0-for-2 on the power play on Monday and has only four goals with the man advantage in 25 opportunities since Spurgeon was injured.

The most important thing Monday was that no one on the Wild’s blue line tried to do too much and if they did they realized it and made the proper correction.

“That’s why Souc was good tonight because he didn’t try to do too much,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “We got to a point a little bit in the second period where I think Dumbs was trying to do too much and he got back to being real simple. He was really good taking time and space away, him and Brods didn’t give much room quite frankly to that big line.”

Dumba is second to Suter among Wild defenseman with 46 points, including 12 goals, and also is a plus-13. He is prone to making the occasional sloppy play in his own zone at times but, as his stats indicate, he has the ability to generate offense. Brodin has five goals this season, but is the one who is going to anchor things on the blue line. That being said, Brodin earned the first assist on Parise’s second goal Monday by joining the play.

“I’ve seen him play some really ridiculously good games,” Boudreau said of Brodin. “To be able to do it continually will be a good test for him, but he knows that we’re relying on him to do it. In the past it’s always been relying on Ryan and Spurge to do it. I think these other guys they took this and now ‘Hey, it’s up to me,’ and I thought they did a real good job.”

Doing it against the soon-to-be-home Oilers was a start. Whether the Wild defensemen can repeat that success against far tougher competition is the question that will need to be answered.