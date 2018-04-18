Zulgad: Parise, Suter can only watch as Wild’s season nears another disappointing finish

ST. PAUL — Zach Parise and Ryan Suter arrived in Minnesota on July 4, 2012 as a package deal who promised to deliver great things to the Wild.

Signed to matching 13-year, $98 million free agent contracts the veteran forward and defenseman weren’t just supposed to deliver regular playoff berths, but also the type of talent that could keep owner Craig Leipold’s team playing deep into the spring.

This was a Stanley Cup or bust situation. Or so, Leipold and the Wild hoped.

While the playoff appearances have come each year, the postseason success has not and with a 2-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center, the Wild now trails 3-1 in their first-round playoff series and could be done as early as Friday in Winnipeg.

That would follow a first-round exit against Chicago in 2013, second-round exits against the Blackhawks in 2014 and 2015 and first-round ousters against Dallas and St. Louis the past two years.

This time the Wild’s two high-priced players won’t even be around to see the conclusion. Suter’s season came to an end on March 31 in Dallas when he suffered a broken right ankle that required surgery.

Parise, who missed the first 39 games of the regular season after undergoing back surgery, joined Suter on the sideline in the Wild’s 6-2 victory over the Jets in Game 3 on Sunday night when he suffered a fractured sternum late in the game. Parise reportedly won’t need surgery but will be out six-to-eight weeks.

That would put his potential return around the time the Stanley Cup Finals begin, or long after Minnesota players have broken out the golf clubs. This will mark the second time in Parise’s tenure with the Wild that he hasn’t been able to complete a postseason. The first came when he missed all of the first round in 2016 because of his back injury.

The Wild announced Parise’s latest injury on Tuesday, hours losing to the Jets.

“I really feel bad for him,” Boudreau said. “When we found out (Monday), the sadness on his face was more affected by here’s a guy that’s worked so hard to get back to where he was and so hard to want to play for his hometown and bring glory and he finally gets to that spot and this happens, you know?”

Parise struggled to get his game back after returning but was playing very well by the end of the regular season and finished with 15 goals and nine assists in 42 games. He then had a goal in each of the first three games of this series as the Wild fell down 2-0 before rebounding with a strong victory Sunday.

Parise did not appear to be in any pain as he spoke at his locker after that win but clearly that changed as Sunday turned into Monday. Parise did appear optimistic, as were his teammates, after Game 3 that the Wild had gotten themselves right back in the series and could tie it up on Tuesday.

But that did not happen as an offense that was held to three goals in the first two games by Connor Hellebuyck was shut out by the Jets goalie as he stopped 30 shots in Game 4. This came one game after Hellebuyck was chased after two periods in Game 3.

The depleted Wild now does not have a healthy player with more than one goal in this series. Center Mikko Koivu leads the team with four assists, while Mikael Granlund, Matt Cullen, Eric Staal, Jordan Greenway, Matt Dumba and Marcus Foligno have one goal apiece.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau was upset after Tuesday’s game because referees Steve Kozari and Brian Pochmara somehow missed a cross-check that Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey delivered to the neck of Staal late in the first period with Minnesota on a power play. Staal later got an apology from the officials, but they also claimed they did not see the cheap shot.

Shortly after avoiding a major penalty and the ejection he so richly deserved, Morrissey assisted on Mark Scheifele’s goal at 19 minutes, 32 seconds of the first period. Morrissey also went on to make a key defensive play to break up a potential breakaway shot by the Wild’s Nino Niederreiter and when Scheifele scored into an empty net at 19:49 the Jets were one win away from ending Minnesota’s season.

Boudreau had every right to be upset, but he also has to know that when forwards like Jason Zucker, Charlie Coyle and Niederreiter have combined for no points through four games that you aren’t going to win in the playoffs.

The Jets made sure of that on Tuesday by smothering the Wild in the third period with a superb defensive performance that did not allow Minnesota to get speed through the neutral zone as it had in Game 3. This forced the Wild to dump the puck into the Jets zone and the bigger Winnipeg defenseman frequently were able to clear it out.

“They did a good job,” Cullen said. “I think we got a little away from our game plan a little bit in the third. They did a good job of locking it down. I don’t think we did as good of a job as we needed to coming out of our end, getting pucks where we needed to get them.”

It won’t be any easier playing at Bell MTS Place in Game 5. The Jets are dominant on home ice and the Wild, well, let’s just say they don’t seem to enjoy playing in Winnipeg. Not having Parise, will make it that much tougher.

“Obviously, you feel for him,” Cullen said of Parise. “He’s been through quite a bit, and he’s the heart and soul of our team. So first and foremost, you hurt for him and he’s playing great. It’s just disappointing. From a team standpoint, it’s part of the ups and downs you face in the playoffs. We’ve faced quite a bit, and we still feel like we have enough here to win.”

While Cullen’s optimism is admirable, the reality is that the Jets likely will soon join the Blackhawks, Blues and Stars as teams that have had the pleasure of ending the Wild’s playoff hopes and stopping them from achieving the success they expected on that July 4 day nearly six years ago.