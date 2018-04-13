Zulgad: This time there are no excuses for Wild’s embarrassing effort

The Minnesota Wild apologists will tell you Zach Parise’s power-play goal with 44.8 seconds left in a 4-1 loss Friday night in Winnipeg is something their team can build on. The apologists will try to explain the Wild sent a message by engaging in the rough stuff – including fights featuring Daniel Winnik and Nick Seeler – in the final 10 seconds of their Game 2 defeat in their first-round playoff series.

Fortunately, you’re too smart to believe this garbage and, much to the apologists chagrin, you aren’t buying what they are selling no matter how convincing they attempt to sound.

That’s because the only thing you can buy after the Jets took a 2-0 lead over the Wild in their first-round series is that Minnesota’s roster features too many mentally weak players who decided the best way to handle adversity on Friday was to disappear.

This came after a fairly solid showing by the Wild in a 3-2 loss in Game 1 on Wednesday night. But the final 40 minutes Friday were an embarrassment as the Wild literally got run out of the Bell MTS Place.

Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk (39 saves) played a second consecutive solid game but received absolutely no support. It’s at this point that the apologists will point out that the Wild are without top defenseman Ryan Suter and that to fail to account for his loss isn’t fair.

OK, fine, Suter’s absence has been noted.

But Suter isn’t a forward and that group of players largely has gone missing when it matters most. Wild coach Bruce Boudreau, who not surprisingly took the kid-glove approach with his fragile group of athletes in his postgame comments, finally broke up his top offensive line of Jason Zucker (33 goals this season), Eric Staal (42 goals) and Nino Niederreiter (18 goals) in the third period.

That line accounted for no points and four shots on goal in Game 1 and was blanked again on Friday with only four more shots on goal before rookie Jordan Greenway replaced Zucker on the left wing. The blame doesn’t stop with that trio. Mikael Granlund, Parise, Mikko Koivu, Charlie Coyle and others also were nowhere to be found for much of Game 2 and I don’t want to hear about Parise’s late tip-in goal.

The biggest indictment of the Wild’s play was that they actually got off to a good start. Coyle had an excellent scoring chance in the first minute and Minnesota had the first five shots of the game. There was no score and the Jets had 13-9 edge in shots after the opening period.

But the Jets came out flying in the second period, completing every check they threw, and it was at that point that the Wild decided to pull a disappearing act that was impressive even by their standards. If you thought Minnesota looked overmatched and soft in losing to St. Louis in five games in the opening round last season that was nothing compared to what happened in Winnipeg.

The Jets outshot the Wild 14-5 in the second period – taking a 1-0 lead on Tyler Myers’ goal at 8 minutes, 41 seconds — and made Minnesota look the kid brother that wants to play in the game but ends up running home crying.

The third period might have been the most pathetic.

Facing only that one-goal deficit, thanks to how well Dubnyk had played, the Wild had no shots on Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck for the first 15 minutes of the third and ended up with only three. That meant that after getting the first five shots of the game the Wild got outshot 44-12.

Winnipeg, which led 4-0 before the Wild scored their meaningless goal, had outhit Minnesota 28-18 through two periods and ended up with a 48-23 advantage. By the time the Wild went into the messaging sending business, Jets fans were celebrating and serenading the Wild to the tune of, “Nananana, hey, hey, hey goodbye.”

The Wild have now dropped the first two games in each of their past four playoff series, including opening round defeats against Dallas and St. Louis the past two years.

Boudreau took umbrage to a question about whether the Wild’s fight came too late on Friday only because he likely felt as if he had no choice.

“Listen, we’re trying,” Boudreau said, knowing that his fragile team couldn’t take another punch. “You guys try to make it sound like we’re not trying. They played really good and they beat us tonight, but we’ll be ready on Sunday. Sometimes the other team has the jump and they have everything going for them and they did. I thought Dubnyk was outstanding but we’ll be ready. We have a lot of pride in that room.”

The most maddening thing is that there is a good chance that when the Wild return home for Game 3 they will provide an inspired effort. That’s the nature of this team and has been whether the coach is Mike Yeo, John Torchetti or Boudreau.

And if the Wild are victorious in Game 3, the apologists will celebrate and belittle the critics as if Friday night’s embarrassment never happened. This will last until the Jets decide to punch the Wild in the face again and Boudreau’s group disappears quietly into the offseason waiting for the excuse-makers to do their thing.