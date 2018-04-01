Zulgad: Wild appear to have been dealt devastating blow with injury to Ryan Suter

It has become easy to take Ryan Suter’s durability for granted.

Since signing a 13-year, $98 million contract with the Wild in 2012, the defenseman had missed five games and played in every game in four of five seasons entering 2017-18. Suter kept his iron man streak alive this season, playing in all 78 games and logging an average of 26 minutes, 47 seconds in ice time. That ranked second to Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty’s 26:48.

The Wild had dealt with their share of injuries, but Suter’s presence on the ice was a sure thing.

That was until late in the second period of the Wild’s 4-1 loss at Dallas on Saturday when Suter’s right knee appeared to buckle as he went into the boards behind his own goal on a check by the Stars’ Remie Elie.

Slow mo look at Suter's foot injury, not that Wild fans want to see it again pic.twitter.com/INS5zCYPmH — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 1, 2018

Suter had to be helped off the ice and while the Wild won’t provide an update until Monday, the initial reports weren’t good. The Star Tribune and The Athletic both reported Suter had suffered a broken fibula.

Suter’s consecutive games streak will end at 242 on Monday night and, if the reports are accurate, his season is almost certainly finished.

The Wild are third in the Central Division with 96 points and have four games left. If they remain third, they would face the second-place team in the Central, the Winnipeg Jets, in the playoffs. Minnesota has one home game remaining, Monday night against Edmonton, before playing the final three on the road against Anaheim, Los Angeles and San Jose.

A playoff berth is not a given considering the jockeying for position that is going on behind Minnesota, but until Saturday night it appeared the Wild were in a pretty good position to make their sixth consecutive postseason appearance.

But with Suter out, and with Jared Spurgeon still sidelined because of a partially torn hamstring, it’s fair to ask how much of a series the Wild could even give the Jets?

The feeling from this corner has been that the Wild were in deep trouble if Spurgeon could not return. Spurgeon, who had served as Suter’s defensive partner for much of the season, was tied for 14th in the NHL in ice time (24:33) and is one of the league’s most underrated players. He’s also a key on the power play.

There will be plenty written about how the Wild will go about replacing Suter, and everyone associated with the team will say the right things about the fact “everyone here is a professional” and how the next man has to “step up.”

But that’s nonsense and is only said to make the team and its fans feel better about their now long-shot chances.

Suter, 33, is fourth on the Wild with 51 points this season, including 45 assists. That number established a single-season record for a Wild defenseman. Suter has 23 points on the power play, including 22 assists. Suter and Spurgeon have combined for 36 power-play points this season.

Both are now out and it’s unclear when Spurgeon might be back. We could find out officially on Monday that Suter’s season is done.

The only way that won’t be the case is if the Wild make an extended run in the playoffs. But no matter what coach Bruce Boudreau and the Wild might attempt to tell us, that is going to be next to impossible with the Wild’s iron man defenseman watching from the press box.