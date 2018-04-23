Zulgad: Wild owner makes wise decision in jettisoning Chuck Fletcher

Craig Leipold’s patience finally ran out.

After watching general manager Chuck Fletcher lead his franchise for nine seasons that included six consecutive unfruitful playoff berths, the Minnesota Wild owner announced Monday that Fletcher’s contract would not be renewed and that the organization was going to head in a different direction.

“I just don’t see us with this team getting to the championship series,” Leipold told reporters. “I think we’re a good team but not good enough right now.”

Leipold’s assessment should make Wild fans very happy. This move wasn’t a hasty one, nine years is a long time to get something right, but it was necessary if the Wild are going to get where Leipold wants them. That isn’t an annual playoff berth but rather to a Stanley Cup title, or at least close.

Let’s make one thing clear. Fletcher isn’t being let go because the decision to sign Zach Parise and Ryan Suter to matching 13-year, $98 million contract hasn’t gotten the Wild near a championship.

Obviously, Leipold played a huge role in that decision and it remains a move that has been the driving force for why the Wild went from having some empty seats in Xcel Energy Center to a season-ticket waiting list and a jersey on the back of nearly every fan who enters the arena.

The reason Fletcher wasn’t given a contract extension was because the moves he made to build a championship roster around Parise and Suter has not worked. Losing those two to injury before (Suter) and during (Parise) the Wild’s recent first-round playoff series with the Winnipeg Jets definitely hurt, but the real issue for Fletcher was the fact that three of his no-longer-up-and-coming players (Charlie Coyle, Nino Niederreiter and Jason Zucker) combined for no points in the five games.

It didn’t help that Fletcher had signed veteran center Mikko Koivu to a two-year contract extension last September that will kick in next season. While the average annual value on Koivu’s deal will drop from $6.8 million to $5.5 million, Fletcher also gave Koivu a no-move clause. There was no reason not to let Koivu play out his contract and bring him back on a one-year deal, or let him walk and free up salary-cap space for a team that has struggled to remain below the cap.

Then there was Fletcher’s trade history, which isn’t very favorable.

In trying to create salary-cap room, Fletcher gave up solid defenseman Marco Scandella in a trade that brought back forwards Tyler Ennis and Marcus Foligno. Ennis is either going to have to be traded or bought out and Foligno is the definition of a journeyman.

Fletcher made two excellent trades during his time as GM. The first came in June 2003 when he sent the much-loved and completely overrated Cal Clutterbuck, along with a 2013 third-round pick, to the New York Islanders for Niederreiter. Niederreiter disappointed in these playoffs but he’s a better player than Clutterbuck.

The second came in a desperation move in January 2015 when the Wild were reeling and looked like a long shot to make the playoffs. Fletcher traded a 2015 third-round pick to the Arizona Coyotes for goalie Devan Dubnyk, who was trying to get his career back on track. Dunbyk did exactly that by pretty much singlehandedly leading Minnesota into the postseason.

But while those two deals worked, there were plenty that didn’t. The one that might have sunk Fletcher came as the trade deadline for the 2016-17 season neared. Fletcher, feeling that a center to put behind Eric Staal and Koivu on the depth chart would put an already very good team over the edge, dealt a first-round pick in 2017, a second-round pick in 2018, a conditional fourth-round pick in 2019 and a minor leaguer to the Coyotes for a package that included rent-a-center Martin Hanzal.

The Wild were on the way to a franchise-record 106 point finish in Bruce Boudreau’s first season behind the bench and were finally expected to be able to go up against a team like the Chicago Blackhawks and end their season. The problem was that while the Blackhawks were upset in the opening round by Nashville, the Wild were ousted in five games in the same round by St. Louis.

Hanzal contributed one goal in those five games and then signed with Dallas a free agent. That Blues team was coached by Mike Yeo, who had been hired and fired by Fletcher.

Yeo was one of four coaches employed by the Wild during Fletcher’s tenure, a list that also includes Todd Richards; John Torchetti, the interim coach after Yeo was fired in February 2016; and Boudreau.

Boudreau still has two years remaining on his contract and will stay on the job to work with the new general manager. Nashville assistant GM Paul Fenton, who was with the Predators organization when Leipold owned that franchise, is a leading candidate for the Minnesota job, according to 1500 ESPN scoops guy Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV.

If Fenton is the choice, he will walk into a situation that Leipold thinks can be put on the right track immediately. “This is not a rebuild,” Leipold told reporters.

It might not be, but it’s clear the Wild are a team that doesn’t have a roster currently constructed to win when it matters most. If that wasn’t clear before Minnesota lost to Winnipeg in these playoffs, it certainly became obvious this spring and the Jets, Predators and up-and-coming Avalanche aren’t going anywhere.

The Wild likely could have kept Fletcher and continued making the playoffs but been nowhere near the NHL’s best. Leipold, to his credit, realized this and made a wise decision to try and fix that.