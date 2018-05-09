Here’s why Wild fans should be rooting for the Jets to eliminate the Predators

The Winnipeg Jets might have eliminated Minnesota from the playoffs, but Wild fans should be rooting for the Jets in Game 7 of their second-round series against the Predators on Thursday night in Nashville.

The reason is simple.

The Wild have yet to name a general manager to replace Chuck Fletcher and reportedly the first choice of owner Craig Leipold is Predators assistant general manager Paul Fenton. An interview already was conducted with Fenton in late April shortly after Fletcher was fired.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Sunday that Fenton will be named the Wild GM as soon as the Predators finish the playoffs, and the The Athletic reported that Leipold might just be waiting for the Predators’ second-round series to end before hiring Fenton or bringing him in for another interview.

It’s not that Fenton will come in and immediately make a bunch of moves when it comes to Wild players, but he would be able to start making decisions about how he would structure things in the front office. Obviously, some changes would be made and Fenton would need to decide whom he wanted to retain from the current staff.

Fenton also would be able to start working with coach Bruce Boudreau so the two could get on the same page and make decisions on what players should be part of the future and what players might be shopped.

Leipold, who knows Fenton from their time together when Leipold owned the Predators, did not show Fletcher the door so the new GM could keep the status quo, so there should be some significant changes coming.

Michael Russo of The Athletic reported that Leipold and Wild president Matt Majka also were impressed by New Jersey Devils assistant GM Tom Fitzgerald during the interview process. Others interviewed, according to The Athletic, were Columbus Blue Jackets assistant general manager Bill Zito, Chicago Blackhawks assistant general manager Norm MacIver and John Ferguson Jr. and Dave Nonis, who are former NHL general managers and currently work for Boston and Anaheim, respectively. Pittsburgh Penguins assistant GM Bill Guerin also could be in the mix.

But if Fenton is the first choice, and it appears that is the case, the Wild could have a new GM by early next week if the Jets can eliminate the Predators.