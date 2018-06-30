Devils hire former Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher

Former Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher has found work elsewhere.
Fletcher, who wasn’t retained by the Wild this spring after a first-round playoff loss to Winnipeg, has been named a senior advisor to New Jersey Devils general manager Ray Shero.
Fletcher worked under Shero for three years as assistant general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2006-09. The Penguins won the Stanley Cup in 2009.
“Chuck brings a vast array of experience working for teams at different stages of their growth,” Shero said. “He has seen teams start from the beginning, teams that were building toward the Stanley Cup playoffs and teams striving to be consistent contenders. Those experiences will serve valuable to us, as we look to take the next steps here in New Jersey. I personally know that Chuck’s knowledge, work-ethic and demeanor will be benefits to our organization. We are excited for him to work directly with our management, scouting and coaching staffs moving forward.”
Fletcher, 51, spent the previous nine seasons as the Wild’s general manager. Minnesota made six consecutive playoff appearances but was eliminated in the first round in each of the past three seasons.