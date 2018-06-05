Former North Stars GM Jack Ferreira will serve as Paul Fenton’s top assistant

The last time Jack Ferreira was employed by a Minnesota hockey team it was serving as general manager of the North Stars. Twenty-seven years later, Ferreira will return to Minnesota to become the assistant general manager to new Wild GM Paul Fenton.

Ferreira, 73, left Minnesota in 1990 when the Gund brothers sold the North Stars and took over the expansion San Jose Sharks. Fenton ended his career playing for the Sharks during the 1991-92 season, and began working as an executive for Ferreira with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in 1993.

“The most important thing is working with Paul,” Ferreira told the Wild website. “We’ve been together since he was 15 years old. I’m just anxious to get here. What I love doing is putting teams together and helping out with anything. I’ve done practically everything in pro hockey, so anywhere I can help him, I’ll do.”

Ferreira worked in the front office of the WHA’s New England Whalers from 1972 through ’77 before spending three years with NHL Central Scouting. He was a scout for the Calgary Flames from 1980 to ’86, then was director of player development for the New York Rangers from 1986 to ’88. The North Stars hired him as GM in 1988 when Lou Nanne became team president.

Ferreira was in San Jose for only two seasons. He then spent time with Montreal before becoming GM of the expansion Ducks. He left that organization in 2000 and was director of player personnel for the Atlanta Thrashers for six years. Ferreira was a senior adviser for the Los Angeles Kings for 12 years, winning Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014, but left that franchise in May.