Wild draft defenseman from Sweden; Minnesota’s Miller goes two picks earlier

Filip Johansson is a defenseman from Sweden and the highest-profile member of the Wild’s 2018 summer draft class.

The 18-year-old played 23 games in the Swedish League last year, where the right-handed shot netted one goal, according to Hockey. The Minnesota Wild used the 24th pick in the draft to select Johansson on Friday night at the NHL entry draft, staged in Dallas, Texas.

The Wild narrowly missed a chance to draft K’Andre Miller, the top Minnesotan drafted Friday. The defenseman went 22nd to the New York Rangers, who traded up to get that pick — just two spots in front of the Wild. Miller played for Minnetonka and also was on the U.S. National U-18 team.