Wild place Tyler Ennis on unconditional waivers

Tyler Ennis’ stay in Minnesota was a short one.

The Wild placed the winger on unconditional waivers Saturday in order to buy out his contract, according to multiple reports.

Ennis, who had eight goals and 14 assists in 73 games in his only season with the Wild, was entering the final season of a five-year, $23 million contract he signed with Buffalo in 2014. He was scheduled to make $3.65 million this season but the contract carried a $4.6 million salary-cap hit.

Ennis’ departure will provide the Wild with $2.4 million in additional salary-cap space for 2018-19. The Wild now have $19.57 million of salary-cap room heading into free agency, according to The Athletic.

Ennis, who was drafted 26th overall by Buffalo in 2008, was traded to Minnesota last summer along with Marcus Foligno and a third-round pick in 2018 for Marco Scandella, Jason Pominville and a fourth-round pick in 2018.

New Wild general manager Paul Fenton spent recent weeks trying to trade Ennis but found no takers.

The NHL free agency period will open at 11 a.m. Sunday.