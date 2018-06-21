Wild will open 2018-19 season in Colorado; face Vegas in home opener

The Wild will open their season on Thursday, Oct. 4, in Colorado and then will face the Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights two days later in their home opener.

The Wild will play seven of their first 10 games at Xcel Energy Center (Oct. 4-27) before playing seven consecutive road games — the longest trip in franchise history (Oct. 29-Nov. 11).

The Wild will have 15 back-to-back games, the same as last season.

Here are some other highlights from the Wild’s schedule, which was released on Thursday.

Home games by day: Mon. – 3, Tue. – 10, Wed. – 1, Thur. – 9, Fri. – 2, Sat. – 12, Sun. – 4

Road games by day: Mon. – 5, Tue. – 7, Wed. – 1, Thur. – 9, Fri. – 8, Sat. – 7, Sun. – 4 Home games by month: Oct. – 7, Nov. – 6, Dec. – 7, Jan. – 5, Feb. – 7, March -7, April – 2 Road games by month: Oct. – 5, Nov. – 7, Dec. – 6, Jan. – 7, Feb. – 7, March – 8, April – 1 After NHL All-Star Game ( Jan. 26 ) – Minnesota will have 32 games remaining on its schedule, including 16 home games and 16 road contests. The Wild will play 12 games against the Central Division and six contests against the Pacific Division in the Western Conference, with 14 games against Eastern Conference opponents. Longest homestand: five games March 11-19 vs. San Jose, Dallas, New York Rangers, New York Islanders and Colorado Longest road trip: seven games (franchise record)