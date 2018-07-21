Dumba avoids arbitration, agrees to five-year contract with Wild

One down, one to go.

The Wild avoided arbitration with defenseman Matt Dumba, agreeing to a five-year, $30 million deal that carries a $6 million salary-cap hit. Dumba will make $5.2 million in 2018-19, $7.4 million in 2019-20, $4.8 million in 2020-21, $7.4 million in 2021-22 and $5.2 million in 2022-23. Michael Russo of The Athletic reports Dumba’s contract has modified no-trade protection in its final two years.

Dumba, who will turn 24 on July 25, had a career-high 14 goals and 36 assists in 82 games last season. The seventh pick in the 2012 draft by the Wild, Dumba is known for making costly mistakes at times but his ability to create offense is coveted by teams.

New Wild general manager Paul Fenton now will try to get a deal done with winger Jason Zucker, who also has filed for arbitration. Zucker, 26, had 33 goals and 31 assists last season. His previous contract was a two-year deal for $4 million but he will get far more this time around.

Zucker, according to The Athletic, is scheduled to have his arbitration hearing next Saturday.

The website capfriendly.com has the Wild with $5,645,576 in salary-cap space.