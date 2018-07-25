Jason Zucker avoids arbitration, agrees to five-year deal with Wild

The Wild avoided arbitration with winger Jason Zucker on Wednesday, agreeing to a five-year, $27.5 million contract with the restricted free agent.

Zucker, who had a career-high 33 goals and 31 assists last season, was scheduled to have his arbitration hearing this week. Instead, he signed a contract that will have an average annual value of $5.5 million. Zucker will make $5 million in 2018-19; $6.25 million in 2019-20; $4.8 million in 2020-21; $6.25 million in 2021-22; and $5.2 million in 2022-23.

Selected in the second round of the 2010 draft by the Wild, Zucker was coming off a two-year deal that paid him $2 million per season. The Wild will expect Zucker’s regular-season success to begin carrying over into the playoffs. He had no points and was a minus-4 in the Wild’s five-game, first-round playoff loss to Winnipeg last spring and has only one goal over his past two playoff appearances (10 games) with Minnesota.

The Wild also avoided arbitration with defenseman Matt Dumba last week, agreeing to a five-year, $30 million contract.

According to the website capfriendly.com, the Wild’s projected salary-cap hit is $77.7 million and their projected cap space is $1.8 million. Only the St. Louis Blues ($284,845) and Pittsburgh Penguins ($1.020 million) have less cap space than the Wild.