New Wild general manager adds veteran depth as free agency opens

Paul Fenton was busy as NHL free agency opened on Sunday morning, but that doesn’t mean the Wild’s new general manager was looking to make a splash.
Instead, Fenton spent the day adding veteran depth to the NHL roster.
Fenton’s most significant move was signing Dallas defenseman Greg Pateryn to a three-year, $7.5 million contract. The 28-year-old Pateryn had 13 points, including one goal, in a career-high 73 games with the Stars last season.
Pateryn, a right shot, was a fifth-round pick by Toronto in 2008 and also spent time with Montreal. He blocked a career-high 148 shots and had 155 hits this past season. Pateryn will be expected to become a key part of the Wild’s penalty kill.
The Wild also reached agreements with:
- Eric Fehr: The 32-year-old center and right wing received a one-year, $1 million contract. He split last season between Toronto and San Jose, but played in only four games with the Leafs and 14 with the Sharks. Fehr spent nine seasons with Washington and played for Wild coach Bruce Boudreau during that time. Fehr, who also has spent time with Pittsburgh, has 106 goals and 100 assists in 580 career games.
- Matt Hendricks: The 37-year-old forward received a one-year, $700,000 contract. The native of Blaine, Minn., and former star at St. Cloud State had five goals and eight assists in 60 games with the Winnipeg Jets last season. He also has played for Edmonton, Washington, Colorado and Nashville. Hendricks has 54 goals and 59 assists in 581 career games. He was a fifth-round pick of the Predators in 2000. Fenton was on the Nashville staff that drafted Hendricks and Boudreau also coached Hendricks in Washington.
- Andrew Hammond: The 30-year-old goalie signed a one-year, two-way contract ($650,000/$300,000) with the Wild. He split last season between the Ottawa and Colorado organizations and will battle Alex Stalock for the backup job behind Devan Dubnyk. Hammond is 27-15-6 with a 2.31 goals-against average, a .923 save percentage and four shutouts in 56 career games (49 starts) in parts of five seasons with Ottawa (2013-17) and Colorado (2017-18). The “Hamburglar” is best remembered for emerging near the end of the 2014-15 season and getting Ottawa to the playoffs by going 20-1-2 with a 1.79 goals-against average.
- J.T. Brown: The 27-year-old native of Burnsville, and son of former Vikings running back Ted Brown, will get a two-year, $1.375 million contract. Brown played college hockey at Minnesota-Duluth and then spent parts of six seasons with Tampa Bay before being claimed off waivers by Anaheim last season. The right wing had two goals and five assists in 47 games last season with Tampa Bay and Anaheim.
- Nick Seeler: The 25-year-old defenseman from Eden Prairie, Minn., reportedly signed a three-year, one-way contract that is worth $2.175 million. Seeler impressed when he got a chance with the Wild last season and had four assists and 21 penalty minutes in 22 games.