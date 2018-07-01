New Wild general manager adds veteran depth as free agency opens

Paul Fenton was busy as NHL free agency opened on Sunday morning, but that doesn’t mean the Wild’s new general manager was looking to make a splash.

Instead, Fenton spent the day adding veteran depth to the NHL roster.

Fenton’s most significant move was signing Dallas defenseman Greg Pateryn to a three-year, $7.5 million contract. The 28-year-old Pateryn had 13 points, including one goal, in a career-high 73 games with the Stars last season.

Pateryn, a right shot, was a fifth-round pick by Toronto in 2008 and also spent time with Montreal. He blocked a career-high 148 shots and had 155 hits this past season. Pateryn will be expected to become a key part of the Wild’s penalty kill.

The Wild also reached agreements with: