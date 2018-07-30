Wild sign veteran forward Matt Read to two-way contract

The Wild signed veteran right winger Matt Read to a one-year, two-way contract on Monday that will pay him $650,000 if he’s in the NHL or $200,000 if he ends up with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

Read, 32, who played college hockey at Bemidji State, had one goal in 19 games with the Philadelphia Flyers last season and collected seven goals and 16 points in 33 games with Lehigh Valley of the AHL. Read also had a goal and an assist in six playoff games with the Flyers.

Read, who signed as an undrafted free agent with Philadelphia in 2011, had 187 points, including 87 goals, in 437 career games over seven NHL seasons with the Flyers. He had 10 points, including five goals, in 30 playoff games.

New Wild general manager Paul Fenton has signed three veteran free-agent forwards this offseason in order to add depth to the bottom lines. Center Eric Fehr, likely a fourth-line center, received a one-year, $1 million deal and winger Matt Hendricks signed a one-year $700,000 deal.