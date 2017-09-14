Marcus Foligno agrees to terms on four-year deal with Wild

Marcus Foligno will be on the ice when the Wild open training camp on Friday.

The restricted free agent left winger agreed to terms Thursday on a four-year, $11.5 million contract that will pay him $2 million this season, $3 million in 2018-19, $3.5 million in 2019-20 and $3 million in 2020-2021. The contract has an average annual value of $2.875 million.

The Wild acquired Foligno and center Tyler Ennis from Buffalo in late June for winger Jason Pominville and defenseman Marco Scandella. The Wild received a 2018 third-round selection in the trade and Buffalo got a fourth-round pick in 2018.

The 26-year-old Foligno had a career-high 13 goals and 10 assists in 80 games with Buffalo last season. He has 49 goals and 67 assists in 347 career games over five-plus seasons. The 6-foot-3, 228-pound Foligno also has 334 career penalty minutes.

“We are happy to officially have Marcus as a part of our club for the next four seasons,” Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement. “Marcus is a big, physical forward who is capable of playing a heavy game while also contributing offensively. We are excited to add his presence to our lineup and watch him continue his growth as a player.”

Foligno was the last Wild player to sign.