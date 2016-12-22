NHL: Minnesota Wild at Montreal Canadiens 12-22-2016

5:00am Mike & Mike in the Morning - Greeny & Golic w/the most comprehensive sports radio show for waking up & the drive to work

8:57am Mackey & Judd - Live & local sports w/Phil Mackey & Judd Zulgad

8:57am Mackey & Judd - Phil & Judd kick off their show w/the biggest sports talkers making headlines

10:30am Stuff You Should Know About! - Dave Harrigan informs Phil & Judd about some important stories NOT on the front page