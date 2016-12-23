Don’t laugh: Timberwolves are still in the playoff picture in the West

You would think that at 8-19, the Timberwolves would have dug themselves too great of a hole to climb out. While the team has piled up almost 20 losses already — thanks in large part to blowing late leads — they sit just 2.5 games out of the eighth seed after beating Atlanta on Wednesday night.

Despite their talented core, they’re still fairly inexperienced. In addition, their bench is weak and have thin frontcourt depth. There’s no way this should be a team sniffing at a playoff spot with this combination. But having won three of their last four games, the Timberwolves have played their way back into the mix.

Their only two losses in the last five were that wacky loss at home to the Rockets and a loss to the Warriors. The loss to Detroit last Friday has been their only real recent clunker.

A big part of why the Timberwolves haven’t played themselves out of contention despite their early play is the rest of the Western Conference. It’s not a strong as it used to be. If the Timberwolves were ever going to have a chance at the playoffs, they were going to need teams ahead of them to fall off.

Dallas was a playoff team last season but sits at 8-21 and tied for the worst record in the conference.

Portland, while having standouts Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, are floundering after a summer spending spree and are clinging desperately to that final playoff spot.

That leaves Sacramento, Denver, Los Angeles, and New Orleans in front of the Timberwolves for that final spot. None of these teams are particularly strong and the Wolves could make up ground Friday night when they take on the Kings.

There are currently five games between seventh seed Oklahoma City (17-12) and eighth seed Portland (13-18). With that large of a gap, it’s anyone’s guess who could grab that final playoff spot. It’s very likely a losing record could still clinch it since the West isn’t what it was in 2010 when all eight playoff teams won over 50 games.

While I’ve written before that the playoffs should be a secondary goal for this season, it’s still a possibility. Continuing to focus on defense and moving the ball on offense will be necessary to keep the Wolves in the picture despite their flaws. That isn’t to say that the team should forego developing its core players in the name of making the playoffs. But for a fanbase who has been waiting since 2004 for a return to the playoffs, it would be a pleasant surprise.