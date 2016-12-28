Feelings Aren’t Numbers: Tom Thibodeau’s AP Curriculum

After the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 109-105 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday, head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked what his approach was going into the game in terms of limiting DeMarcus Cousins. Despite Thibodeau’s fiery, splenitive demeanor on the court, media and anyone who’s paid attention knows that in his postgame availabilities he’s rarely anything other than thoughtful and measured. He will occasionally evince frustration, but most of the time, he returns to the same things he’s been talking about since the preseason: the need to not skip steps, to learn from mistakes, to grow together as a team, to take shared responsibility.

His response to the question about defensive schemes was exemplary of this.

“We had different schemes for different situations and it wasn’t overly complicated,” he said. “The thing is, everyone has to be tied together on it. Starting with your ball pressure, your reading of the ball. Where’s he catching it, how’s he catching it? Knowing where we’re coming from and then the proper rotation out. So if the ball is going into areas it shouldn’t and then if it’s not being read correctly, whether it’s flat or penetrating, then it’s going to lead to open threes.

“And then you have to recognize, okay, Tolliver’s making threes. And then are we over-helping when the ball’s being dribbled at us? It’s all decision making. Am I moving on the flight of the ball? How am I closing to him? Am I running him off the three? Is it a hard close out? What type of close out is it?

“That’s communication and that’s where we’re lacking. Sometimes you can do it well and they can make a shot and the shot can be challenged correctly. But, when that does happen, you have to understand that you don’t change to something else. You trust your system. You have to have discipline. You have to have the ability to do it over and over and over, knowing that over the course of the game, the percentages will work in your favor.”

Responses like this are why I’m not worried about Thibodeau as the coach of this team yet, in spite of what feels like growing concern that he and the team are not living up to expectations. Whereas many of Sam Mitchell’s answers last year revolved around the amount of remedial work he had to do with players who were never taught — in his estimation — the “right way” to play basketball, Thibodeau appears to be loading his players down with advanced work (although he protests that his defensive approach wasn’t “overly complicated”) and seeing if they’re going to sink or swim.

When I said as much on Twitter, I was asked if there might not be a need to make things simpler for a young team. That seemed to be how Mitchell often approached it, and you could definitely argue that it ended up paying dividends last year, at least in the short term. The team struggled mightily after starting out 8-8, but ended the year playing nearly .500 ball in the last third or so of the season. It’s entirely possible that Thibodeau could make things simpler and eke out some more wins now, but I don’t think that’s what Thibodeau has his eye on.

Ultimately, this is an argument about the goals of education.

In the broadest terms, there are two ways about thinking about educating a population. Are you looking to ensure that everyone gets every opportunity to achieve all that they’re capable of? Or are you looking to identify the truly elite and give them the lion’s share of the resources, even if it means some possibly deserving students get the shaft? This is massively oversimplified, but I think it sketches a plain philosophical divide: Is education a scaffolding that supports growth through positive reinforcement or is it a crucible that forces individuals to prove themselves?

When I was a teacher, I largely found myself believing the former, even if on a case-by-case basis it’s entirely possible to blend elements of both these approaches, which I did. But when it comes to a basketball team, I find myself leaning more and more to the latter, and that seems to be the approach that Thibs is taking. He believes in the defensive principles he’s teaching, believes in the need for everyone to be “tied together.” The players’ failures are not allowing shots to go in — because that’s going to happen no matter what you do — but going away from the system. “You have to understand that you don’t change to something else,” he said. “You trust your system. You have to have the ability to do it over and over and over, knowing that over the course of the game, the percentages will work in your favor.”

It’s asking players to understand that the team’s success isn’t directly related to their own moment-to-moment success. They need to understand that a given play’s outcome is only partially related to the work that went into it and that the way that work is done shouldn’t change based on success or failure in the moment. This is why I think we continue to sometimes see things like Andrew Wiggins as the primary ballhandler down the stretch of games. He’s not in that role because Thibodeau thinks it gives them the best chance to win that particular game but because it gives Wiggins one of those sink-or-swim opportunities.

Simply put, you don’t adjust the curriculum when the players can’t handle it. You let the curriculum tell you which players will eventually be the ones you can lean on. When I was in high school, this was how I understood advanced placement classes. An AP class was meant to introduce you to the intellectual rigor and level of work that was going to be required of you in college. If you couldn’t hang, that was on you.

When I wrote about Shabazz Muhammad’s less than stellar season last week, I was basically making the case for him being the canary in the coal mine of this approach. A good deal of work had been poured into making sure he had every opportunity to grow beyond his natural inclination to basket-hunt over the last few seasons, but if his return to that approach is any indication, Thibodeau doesn’t seem particularly interested in correcting that behavior. It seems more like he’s content for Muhammad to play his way off the team, even as he has to continue to lean on him because of a lack of wing depth.

Every player on the roster represents a potential investment of time and energy into shaping and molding them. A team like the San Antonio Spurs has for years been able to spend that capital on diamonds in the rough because their core has been so stable and reliable. With the Wolves, it’s not at all so clear how much they should be investing into the role players simply because the bench is all but assured to look radically different by the time they’re making the playoffs.

I’ll close by contradicting myself, though, about a player who isn’t being served as well as he should be by this system: Tyus Jones. Perhaps Thibodeau is seeing something we don’t, but here are Jones’ plus-minus numbers from games where he’s played more than 16 minutes: +10, 0, 0, +19, +5, +22. Based on the games, Jones can handle Thibs’ AP curriculum when he’s given the workload.

But in the end, whatever the particulars of any given player’s case, Thibodeau is approaching building the Wolves with a clear ethos, which is more than I think Mitchell was capable of. It might be harsh and it’s certainly disappointing that it hasn’t resulted in the quick improvement many hoped for, but there’s reason to believe it will raise the ceiling of the team in the long run.