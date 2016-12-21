Feelings Aren’t Numbers: Where’s the Old Shabazz?

When the Minnesota Timberwolves traded for Shabazz Muhammad during the 2013 draft, it was in spite of character questions that stemmed from some shady stuff having to do with his age and doubts about his ability to be more than a selfish scorer. When he was dismissed from the NBA’s rookie transition program — more or less for having a girl in his hotel room — it reinforced the former set of concerns, but since that point, Muhammad has worked consistently hard to leave those character questions behind. He’s worked hard in the offseasons to hone his body for NBA play and there’s been nary a peep about any kind of impropriety since his rookie season began.

What’s more interesting about Muhammad is how he’s navigated the concerns about his game. Instead of trying to run against his natural grain by broadening his skillset, he’s spent the first few years of his career trying to get past those limitations by going through them. An unorthodox player, he’s a lefty, 6-foot-6 shooting guard built like a tank who likes to take it to the block and shoot hook shots. After he shed a chunk of weight before his sophomore year, he also showed a predilection for throwing it down in transition. Rather than work on playmaking or defense, he appeared mostly to have worked on his 3-point shot. His physicality on the offensive end often seemed to make up for his ho-hum defense, simply because it forced teams to match him up with a stronger player, leaving their weaker players to deal with the length and athleticism of Andrew Wiggins.

Simply put, Muhammad was fun, and looked to be carving out a place for himself as a legitimate sixth man in the league — a fireball who could come in off the bench and feast on second units. He was a hero against the Golden State Warriors late last season when the Wolves upset them in overtime, a performance that seemed like evidence that on a good night, he could fill in as the team’s best scorer, should they need it.

But that was last year.

Comparing everything except scoring between last season and this per 36 minutes, it doesn’t look too bad. Assists, rebounds, turnovers, steals, blocks — it’s all just about flat. But then again, Muhammad has never really done much other than score, and that’s where he’s struggling. His shooting percentages are mostly career lows across the board and he’s scoring 4.4 fewer points per 36 minutes. His player efficiency rating and effective field goal percentage are both career lows and his true shooting percentage very nearly is. His -2.06 offensive real plus-minus slots him right in with other offensive powerhouses like Taurean Prince and Paul Zipser (plus it’s worse than Michael Beasley’s ORPM).

There are a couple other worrying trends when you dig into some of NBA.com’s tracking numbers. 30.8% of his shots are coming with 18–24 seconds on the shot clock, versus 25.9% last year. The good news here is that he’s actually shooting those shots reasonably well and efficiently, with an effective field goal percentage on shots from 22–24 seconds of 66.7% and 18–22 of 53.8%. The bad news is that his eFG% on shots in the meat of the shot clock (7–15 seconds) is an abysmal 32.1% — 50% is considered average for eFG%. These shots also make up 31.6% of his shots. Last year, 28.5% of his shots from more than 10 feet away were open or very open, while this year, only 24.8% of them are.

In short, he’s either taking quick shots and doing okay or forcing shots and doing real, real badly. That’s what the numbers show, but on the court, he also simply looks like he doesn’t care at all about anything beyond his own shot.

We may have reached the peak of this against the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Late in the third quarter (the winning of which should generally be VERY IMPORTANT to the Wolves in most games, given their issues so far this season), the Wolves got a defensive rebound and kicked it ahead to Muhammad on the wing. The Suns got back on defense, and with Tyson Chandler and PJ Tucker in front of him with Ricky Rubio and Andrew Wiggins trailing him, Muhammad elected to take this shot, a 21-foot-jumper:

From the entire right side of the floor, Muhammad is 5-for-25 this season. He missed, the Suns got the rebound, Wiggins fouled and the Wolves called timeout, Thibodeau staring daggers at Muhammad his whole way back to the bench.

It was no secret when the season began that Muhammad was going to have to ingratiate himself with a defense-first coach like Thibodeau, but he also had to with both Flip Saunders and Sam Mitchell. Each showed his fair share of reticence about giving Muhammad big minutes, but each eventually conceded that Muhammad had a place in the rotation. The same hasn’t exactly happened under Thibodeau. While he’s played every game, where he’s come in has moved around, and he’s averaging about four fewer minutes per game than last season.

There’s something of a chicken-and-egg problem here. Given how little we get to know about practices and what coaches see, it’s hard to say whether Muhammad has just given up on trying to prove himself yet again or whether Thibodeau hasn’t given him the same kind of leash to ply his particular and unique brand of score-first basketball.

But given the way Thibs barks from the sidelines, given how lost the Chicago Bulls were at first when he left, given the way we’ve seen Rubio struggle at times to find his way in Thibs’ system, my bet is that Thibs’ demand for control and oversight on a play-by-play level is not meshing well with Muhammad’s “I do what I want” approach on the court. That it doesn’t seem to be working isn’t really an indictment of either. It’s just that in the long-term, Thibs and Muhammad don’t seem compatible.

Even though they’ve never made him a starter, the Wolves have poured an impressive amount of work overall into getting Muhammad’s game to work for the team over the past few years and Muhammad responded in kind, not by changing his approach, but by honing it. Under Thibs, that edge he played with has looked dulled. More and more, it seems like the only reason he hasn’t been relegated to the Adreian Payne-type minutes is because of a lack of depth on the wing. The minutes he’s getting at this point feel more like an audition for the rest of the league than a game strategy, so we shouldn’t be surprised if Thibodeau takes his next opportunity to get a sixth man who fits his approach better.