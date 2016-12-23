Feelings Aren’t Numbers: Yes, Die Hard is a Christmas Movie

Yes, of course you’re going to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Christmas Day (Timberwolves content out of the way: check), but that aside, what are you and your family going to be snuggling up on the couch to watch this holiday season? I’m here to make the case for Die Hard.

Sure, it feels like something of a dodge to call Die Hard your favorite Christmas movie, but here’s the simplest argument I can make for it: most Christmas movies suck. Die Hard, on the other hand, is a cinematic masterwork that takes place at Christmas. Director John McTiernan tapped Dutch cinematographer Jan de Bont to work on the film, and he brought a French new wave sensibility to the movie that was absent from most action movies at the time but would go on to define them: copious lens flare, cameras cutting away in mid-move, cameras implying emotion by taking on the point-of-view of a character. Visually, it’s a kinetic feast.

While action movies generally adopted its appearance, they didn’t follow suit with its intricate plotting. Built neither on twists nor gotchas, the movie glories in tying what appeared at first to be loose ends together. In the very first scene, John McClane is told the best way to stave off jet lag is to take your shoes off and makes fists with your feet when you get where you’re going. It feels tossed off, a minor element of scene setting or characterization. But he’s barefoot when Hans Gruber and his henchmen invade the party and so he’s barefoot for most of the movie. Gruber eventually uses it against him late in the movie. The film is replete with details like this.

By this logic, it is inherently better than every other Christmas movie made to cravenly cash in on the holiday spirit. So if all you require for a film to count as a Christmas movie is for it to be set at Christmas, Die Hard wins going away.

But there’s more to it than that. After all, Reindeer Games takes place at Christmas but is not a Christmas movie. Die Hard, though, is grounded in Christmas throughout. The opening credits roll against Run DMC’s “Christmas in Hollis,” with McClane’s limo snaking its way to Nakatomi Plaza through a strikingly amber late Los Angeles afternoon. The juxtaposition between Southern California’s plastic sunniness and our traditional notions of Christmas is played up constantly. Christmas is the reason McClane in LA in the first place, so it sets the entire plot in motion. Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” is used throughout both in its full form and as a simple motif to lend the movie a classic feeling. The characters are constantly referencing the season, from Gruber telling a flunky “It’s Christmas, it’s the time of miracles” to McClane writing “NOW I HAVE A MACHINE GUN HO HO HO” on a dead terrorist’s sweatshirt and putting a Santa hat on him. As confetti’d paper rains down from the wreckage of the building at the end of the movie, Vaughn Monroe’s “Let It Snow” plays under the credits.

All of that stuff, though, is concrete, so let’s get into some of the esoteric stuff. What features other than Christmas itself does it share with other Christmas movies? It’s eminently rewatchable. All those details about how the plot hangs together? It’s fun to watch them unfold. It has iconic lines and scenes that everyone knows and can look forward to. At 131 minutes, I will concede that it’s a bit longer than most movies you’d want to watch casually, but it flies by. Obviously, the violence in the movie means it’s not exactly afternoon family fare, but have you watched Home Alone recently? It is more sadistic than Die Hard by miles.

Consider, though, the underlying message of most Christmas movies, from A Christmas Carol to It’s A Wonderful Life to The Grinch Who Stole Christmas to The Nightmare Before Christmas. While Christmas in the real world is often a time for rampant consumerism and avoiding talking politics with your relatives, in movies, it is always the time of reconciliation. The selfish are shown the value of selflessness, those who want what they don’t have are shown how much they already have, old wounds are healed. This is the stock-in-trade of the Christmas movie and it is, ultimately, what truly makes Die Hard a Christmas movie.

It’s important that Gruber is not an ideologue — not actually a terrorist but simply, in his words, an exceptional thief — and is instead just greedy. Greed is truly the unforgivable sin of the Christmas movie and Gruber is ultimately punished for his. McClane is stubborn, intractable, essentially a Scrooge. He begins the film believing he knows what is important: his work and being right. He shows up in LA to see his estranged wife and pay lip service to her concerns while holding firm to his convictions.

Instead, he learns about compromise, about the importance of family, about making human connections. And sure, he has to kill a few people along the way to get there.

So this Christmas, open some presents, enjoy a hearty dinner, watch the Wolves play the Thunder and current MVP front runner Russell Westbrook, get the kids to bed, and then enjoy the best Christmas movie, Die Hard.