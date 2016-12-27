Timberwolves’ 3-point barrage buries Hawks

The Minnesota Timberwolves are still not what you’d consider a 3-point shooting team. They were 26th in 3-point attempts and 19th in 3-point percentage coming into Monday night. This is an incremental amount of progress from last season in which they were 29th and 25th in those categories, respectively.

Yet, the 3-ball fueled a 104-90 Timberwolves victory on Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks. Overall, the Timberwolves hit 15-of-31 attempts from beyond the arc, nearly twice as many as the Hawks’ eight.

The team’s Big Three powered the barrage. Andrew Wiggins was 4-for-6 from deep. Zach LaVine was 6-for-9. Karl-Anthony Towns was 3-for-3. Just two of their teammates chipped in with one a piece but they didn’t need much more than that. Riding the hot hands made for an easy dispatching of Atlanta, a team that figures into the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Because the Timberwolves have been a generously average team from deep, it’s unlikely this is a sudden shift in identity. However, sometimes a team needs a little luck and one of those nights where everything drops in.

A big component of their hot shooting was their ball movement. The Timberwolves had 26 assists off of 37 made field goals. Every starter had at least two assists with Ricky Rubio leading the way with 10. Continually the Wolves looked for the extra pass and avoided forcing shots.

When the team pushed the lead to over 20 in the second half, they were determined not to disrupt their rhythm. Shabazz Muhammad — who had 12 points on 13 shots and zero assists — was often left to stand in the corner despite being open. It seemed that only players that were going to get others involved were going to get the ball.

No one player was going to be allowed to to too much. Tom Thibodeau’s pupils were going to close this win out as a team.

What’s more is that the team played for a quarter and a half with a substantial lead without giving it up. The lead ballooned to 29 points with 10:08 left in the fourth quarter and sailed comfortably to a 14-point victory. This is another sign of growth that wasn’t apparent and something that they had strayed from in recent games.

Being able to make plays on the other side of the ball was key. Seven Timberwolves had at least one steal and forced 19 turnovers overall. They played with great defensive awareness and were opportunistic in playing passing lanes. Forcing as many live ball turnovers as they did is especially dangerous when the 3-ball is falling like it was on Monday.

Coming off of two consecutive losses and playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Timberwolves could have been fatigued. With the return of Dwight Howard from injury, the Hawks’ formidable frontcourt, with Paul Millsap, was at full-strength. There would have been a few legitimate reasons for losing this game but the young Wolves did what they didn’t do on Friday night: played their best when they needed to.

An onslaught of 3-pointers certainly helps, too.