Timberwolves must rediscover “connectivity” before Christmas Day game

The story from Friday night’s game should have been Zach LaVine’s 40-point, six-rebound, and two-assist performance. LaVine was a flamethrower. In 39 minutes, LaVine went 7-for-12 on 3-pointers and 13-for-21 overall. It was a career-high in scoring and arguably LaVine’s best offensive game of his career.

Yet, that’s not the story.

No, the Timberwolves lost 109-105 after carrying a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter. A combination of undisciplined defense and poor bench support prevented them from closing out the Kings.

The Kings beat the Timberwolves inside and out. They shot 52.5 percent from the field and 51.7 percent on 29 attempted 3-pointers. Winning the points in the paint battle 48-36 meant that the Timberwolves weren’t protecting any area of the court.

“We didn’t take anything away. It was an offensive game and we tried to outscore them,” said Tom Thibodeau. ”We gave them everything: we gave them the paint, we gave them the 3. We lacked discipline. We didn’t read the ball well. We over-helped off of people we shouldn’t have been helping off of.”

Thibodeau spoke about being connected in regards to the Timberwolves’ defensive over-helping. By that he means knowing what your teammates are doing when they’re on the floor. Afterwards, Thibodeau said that everyone was guessing what the other guy was doing rather than knowing and that, “when you make things up like that, it’s hard to be successful like that because you can’t stay connected.”

Having won three of their last four games due in large part to their defense, this was a disappointment for everyone. On their first winning streak of the season, hopes were high that the team was turning the corner but instead they took a step back.

It’s not uncommon for an inexperienced team to show poor judgement, especially with help defense. Dave Joerger is also in his first season as Kings head coach but he has a roster of veteran players, making it easier to pick up his teachings. Regardless, it’s still disappointing to have a game like this after such strong recent play.

DeMarcus Cousins was a matchup nightmare for the Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns in particular. Cousins exacerbated the undisciplined defense by posting up, stepping out from beyond the arc, or taking his defender off the dribble. The Timberwolves had no answer and was regularly able to fake to get Towns in the air. When the double teams came, Cousins would pass to a teammate with an open shot. His seven assists may have been as damaging as his 32 points.

“We tried to do too much,” said Towns. “When you try to do too much sometimes, you try too hard and that’s what we did in the fourth quarter.”

“We didn’t play any defense from start to finish,” added Thibodeau. “Seven-point lead going into the fourth with the ball and when we needed to play our best, we played our worst.”

If a team is lacking defensive synchronicity on a given night, they better be having an incredible offensive game. While LaVine and Towns combine for 60 points, there was little support from anyone else.

Kris Dunn, Shabazz Muhammad, Nemanja Bjelica, and Cole Aldrich combined for 11 points and shot 3-for-9 from the field. No other reserve entered the game. That says more about the performance of the rest of the bench rather than Thibodeau. Dunn, Muhammad, Aldrich, and Bjelica have been the four reserves to see the most consistent playing time but it doesn’t seem as if they have very long leashes.

Finding bench players the Timberwolves can trust and rely on has to be a focus going forward.

Meanwhile, the Kings received great bench support. Anthony Tolliver (17 points) and Ty Lawson (15 points) individually outscored the Wolves’ bench. Sacramento’s reserves scored 45 total points, greatly lightening the load of their starters. Many of their shots were easy because of the Timberwolves’ undisciplined team defense. They accrued their 27 assists because they were able to exploit this lack of discipline.

As Thibodeau said, the team had two days to prepare for this game and this was the result. They will have another two days to prepare for Oklahoma City on Christmas Day. The bench is what it is right now — a problem but one that can’t be fixed with a film session — but the Timberwolves can fix the defensive woes they showed Friday night. Games like this are frustrating because we know they can do it and be successful when they do. It could be as simple as improving on-court communication.

Whatever the solution is, they’ll need to turn it around or they could have a not-so-Merry Christmas on national television.