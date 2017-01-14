Brandon Rush’s experience helps lift Wolves to 3rd straight win

“It feels weird, man,” Timberwolves guard Brandon Rush said. “It feels weird being the oldest guy, period. Because coming in I was always the youngest guy. And over the years I’ve kept getting older and older.”

You would be forgiven for not knowing Brandon Rush by name. Rush was drafted 13th overall in 2008 by the Portland Trail Blazers. He was flipped to Indiana before the start of his rookie season where he’d play the next three seasons. From there, Rush would move to Golden State, to Utah, and back to Golden State to win a title. Now 31 years old, he’s the old guy in the Timberwolves’ locker room.

It doesn’t help that we haven’t seen much of him. He averaged 12.7 minutes per game over 14 games before Friday’s contest. Some of that has been due to injury but it’s mostly been a struggle to crack the rotation.

That is until Zach LaVine left Monday’s game with a hip contusion.

While he didn’t see any action in Monday’s victory, Rush earned his first start of the season on Wednesday versus Houston. In 36 minutes the veteran had 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting on 3-pointers in the upset win.

Rush was again named the starting shooting guard against Oklahoma City on Friday night. In nearly 40 minutes, Rush hit 3-of-6 3-point attempts and swiped two steals as the Timberwolves upended the Thunder. It was his 3-pointer with 10:05 remaining that sealed that forced Thunder coach Billy Donovan to call timeout as their deficit grew to 12 points.

“He knows how to play,” said Ricky Rubio. “You can tell he’s been playing with Golden State for a number of years because he knows how to play basketball.”

Fourth quarters have been a season-long bugaboo for the Wolves. Too often one player has tried to take a game over by himself and watched that lead vanish. That’s now two consecutive games against prominent teams they’ve closed out.

Having a player like Rush who can lead on the floor is a benefit in these situations. Thibodeau praised the way the threat of his shot opens up the floor for everyone else. This means wider lanes for Rubio to get to the basket or for Karl-Anthony Towns to pound the rock inside.

“I think his experience, he’s a very smart player understanding timing, spacing, and when to move. He understands the defense too. I think a lot of that comes from being a veteran,” said Thibodeau. “He knows, ‘Ok, on a roll if I’m in this slot, as the roll occurs, I replace behind.’ Or ‘There’s dribble penetration, this is the spot I should get to.’ I thought he made several defensive plays that were great effort plays and those type of plays can inspire your team.”

“And then he plays smart; knowing when to shoot and knowing when to pass is a big part of winning. He’s got that down: when he’s open he lets it go, when he’s guarded he gets rid of it and it’s quick.”

Thibodeau has railed against the players freelancing too much in crunch time and not playing 48 minutes. When this team is at its best, the ball is moving and everyone fulfills their role. That particular 3-pointer Rush hit early in the fourth quarter had six passes that led up to the shot. They let the offense come to them and the best shot became available.

This is no knock on LaVine. LaVine is having a great season but as a third-year player, he doesn’t know what he doesn’t know. It didn’t happen right away for Rush either.

“It comes from experience, being around great teams the last couple years. Just picking up things like that,” said Rush. “I’ve played with a lot of good vets over the last couple years, my rookie year, my whole career pretty much. I’ve played with a lot of good vets. I started learning the trades of where to be, spacing, when a pass is going to come to you, and stuff like that.”

What happens when LaVine returns to full health is unknown. Having Rush sharing the court with the young players is clearly helping. The minutes for Rush will have to come from somewhere but it likely won’t be LaVine; his development is too important to the team. Instead, having Rush’s steady shot off of the bench could serve as a weapon they’ve missed all season.

Who would’ve thought the veteran help they had reportedly been seeking was at the end of their bench all along?

Rush seems to be enjoying his time around his new teammates. He has his championship ring, so the pressure of winning a title before retirement is diminished. In particular, Rush enjoys playing with Rubio, calling him a smart player who knows how to play and who makes it easy for him. He even went as far to call him similar to former teammate Draymond Green in that regard.

“I’m the oldest guy on the team. It’s definitely fun,” said Rush. “These guys are talented and they’ve got a bright future ahead of them. This is a great group.”