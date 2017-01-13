Feelings Aren’t Numbers: Looking Back At The Future

As I sit here this morning I’m listening to the final mixes for an album I never thought would get made. For ten years, from my junior year in high school until I was 26, I was in a band. A band that was not always my main source of income — and often the source of zero income — but nevertheless the clear focus of my attention for all those years. I wrote something like half to two-thirds of the band’s original repertoire, ran the website and the email list, organized practices, booked shows, poured more than what I had into it. It was who I was.

And then one day, it slipped away. It wasn’t really one day, I suppose, but rather a gradual accumulation of impediments, changes and poor decisions that led to the band becoming unsustainable. There was never real acrimony in the break-up, just a tacit recognition that we were growing apart — in some ways musically but mostly just in terms of the shapes our lives beyond music were taking.

And then some five years after our last real gig, we played our first reunion gig. We did that for a few years, but eventually I began to wonder if we hadn’t fallen into another rut that led nowhere. We took a break, a few of us had kids, and then this summer, five years after our last reunion gig, we made a record.

This record doesn’t make sense. It’s a snapshot of a band caught midway between who they once were and who they were trying to become, but given the nearly fifteen years that have passed since most of these songs were written, it can also feel like a TV dramatization to me, a recreation using actors and stand-ins. I love the songs, and I loved working on them. But there’s something out of time about them, some way they hang crooked in my head as I listen to them.

To anyone else who might hear them, they’re just songs. But to me, they’re memories, and not even of what the songs are about, although that’s there too. They’re memories of a different me, a more ambitious me, a guy who believed this was all going to come together into something people would want: want to buy, want to go see, want to be a part of.

You are, at this point, no doubt wondering what this has to do with the Minnesota Timberwolves or basketball at all.

The Wolves might never make it. They have a surfeit of talent right now, more than they’ve ever had before. They have a coach with an established track record of success. Their arena is up for renovation, they have a burgeoning partnership with one of the most well-respected names in medicine, there’s probably a pretty good chance they have a one-to-one D-League team affiliation within the next few years, if they’re smart. Things are lining up about as well as you could hope for success, but the world is unpredictable.

Fans who have waited twelve years for a return to the playoffs are understandably frustrated with the team’s performance so far this season. They were expecting a quicker and bigger uptick under Tom Thibodeau and for many, that disappointment is on the point of tipping into despair about the future. It’s easy — especially in a world as governed by wins and losses as sports — to become consumed with tangible success, with effectiveness, with efficiency. Teams absolutely should measure themselves with these yardsticks. They need to have concrete goals and metrics that show them whether they’re meeting them. But fans need not be so black and white when it comes to how they view the game.

When I listen to my old band’s old songs sounding so fresh and crisp here in 2017, it’s like I’m hearing the echoes of a future that never arrived for us. It evokes a complicated admixture of feelings: I get a wisp of the excitement I first felt when we wrote and rehearsed these songs, the thrill of when we first played them live; I remember how I thought this song or that song could maybe be a hit; I’m transported back — for whatever reason — to the one gig we played in Boston at a bar somewhere in Faneuil Hall Marketplace, the one where I wore a Paul Pierce jersey.

But I also remember the people who said they would help us who disappeared. I remember the frustration of conflicts getting in the way of important shows or recording opportunities, of promising venues in New York City that shut down after we’d played them a few times, of relationships that disintegrated and washed away chunks of the band with them.

I hear all this in the music and it hurts but I’m glad for it. I’m glad I have it. Whether the Wolves make it or not, we’re in it right now. Every game can feel like it points in a direction, but we don’t ultimately know the path of the road. For now, as Thibodeau force feeds the young players minutes and double-digit leads evaporate, it’s not wrong to revel in the wins or bemoan the losses or delve into the minutiae of minutes and rotations. That’s all part of the work we’ve chosen to go forward into, the work of following a team.

Just try to remember that it’s good work. Whatever happens, one day we’ll get to look back at it and the looking back will be good, too.