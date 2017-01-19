Feelings Aren’t Numbers: Remember How LaVine Should Never Play Point Guard? About That…

Even as the Minnesota Timberwolves seem to be finding their feet (8-10 in their past 18, versus 5-18 in their first 23), there’s a vague undercurrent of unease among fans that maybe Tom Thibodeau wasn’t the right head coach for this team. Sure, we all dumped on Sam Mitchell, but he also got the team to play almost .500 ball (15-17) down the stretch last season. A big part of that, we all know, was realizing that Zach LaVine was an utter failure as a point guard.

The LaVine we’ve seen this season — spotting up for 3-pointers, attacking in transition, doing everything you’d want of an archetypal shooting guard — is what he’s always been meant to be, clearly. Even while it was happening last year and the year before, I couldn’t believe they actually thought he could play point guard. I always believed it was a way to get a young, inexperienced player without a natural feel for where everyone is supposed to be on the court some valuable time orchestrating so that he’d better understand the entire fabric of the team once he moved off the ball.

So everyone with eyeballs and a brain knows Zach LaVine isn’t a point guard. But what this post presupposes is … maybe he is?

Hear me out.

Rumors are swirling yet again of potential trades involving Ricky Rubio, and it’s no secret that when Andrew Wiggins has gotten to play the two, he’s been more effective. When Thibodeau has used either Brandon Rush or Nemanja Bjelica at the three, Wiggins’ combination of size and athleticism has allowed him to dominate opposing shooting guards in a way he hasn’t been able to against small forwards. It’s a small sample, relatively speaking, but in 1,095 minutes on the floor with LaVine, Wiggins is a -4.2 in net rating. In 454 minutes without him? +4.9. After Wiggins’ particularly strong play recently when LaVine sat with an injury, the question was floated: Would it be better for LaVine to come off the bench? And would he accept it?

But if Rubio is traded and Thibs decides neither Kris Dunn nor Tyus Jones are up to starting at the point, LaVine is a legitimate option, given the way Thibs’ offense operates. First of all, he is fundamentally running a triangle offense. It might not be a set of religious edicts the way it is for Phil Jackson, but it doesn’t demand a point guard with the kind of playmaking chops that Ricky Rubio has. Consider, for example, the well-known and famous playmaking point guards who played with Michael Jordan like … uh, John Paxson, Steve Kerr and Ron Harper. Or championship floor generals for the Lakers like … well … Derek Fisher. And Jordan Farmar! And Ron Harper again!

In Chicago, Thibs leaned heavily on point guards like C.J. Watson, Aaron Brooks, John Lucas III, Kirk Hinrich, Nate Robinson and D.J. Augustin throughout Derrick Rose’s injury woes and only one of them averaged more than five assists per game (Hinrich, 5.2). They were mostly scorers, bringing the ball up to get it into Joakim Noah in the high post and then helping to space the floor. Watson averaged 4.6 3-point shots per 36 minutes in his two seasons with Chicago; Robinson averaged 4.2 3PA per 36; Augustin averaged 6.2 3PA per 36; and Lucas averaged 6.9 3PA per 36. LaVine is currently averaging 6.6 3PA per 36. In essence, we shouldn’t assume that LaVine at point guard under Thibs would look anything like what it looked like under Sam Mitchell. Tactically, it would be right in line with how Thibs has often used point guards.

It also conforms to Thibs’ predilection for playing LaVine, Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns as much as he can while they’re learning how to play together. Both Bjelica and Rush have looked good when they’ve started (amazingly small sample size, but Bjelica is -1.3 in plus-minus in 39 games off the bench and was +22 in his one start) and a full backcourt of LaVine, Wiggins and one of those two provides a lot more space on the floor than Rubio, LaVine and Wiggins. Furthermore, going big — heights across the board in this lineup: 6-5, 6-8, 6-10 (Bjelica), 6-11 and 7-0 — could give the Wolves a distinct identity in a league that seems to be thriving on unusual lineup decisions like Giannis Antetokounmpo as primary playmaker for the Milwaukee Bucks, James Harden as primary playmaker for the Houston Rockets and the many-headed hydra of the Golden State Warriors. Right now, Minnesota simply doesn’t appear all that creative out there on the offensive side of the ball, even if they’re often effective.

Would there be downsides? Of course. Even a point guard with a more limited role is responsible for a tremendous number of decisions on every play, and it’s not entirely clear that LaVine’s grasp of the overall game is up to it, even if his grasp of his current role seems solid. There’s also his defense, which has shown signs of improvement but is not nearly as good as Rubio’s. It would also mean deploying his sometimes shaky defense against some of the league’s best offensive players: Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, etc. It would also mean messing on a fundamental level with a team that’s just showing signs of figuring out how to play with each other. But of course, this change is already predicated on the Wolves moving Rubio.

I’m not necessarily advocating for this change. If the lineup and the rotations stay more or less the way they are, there’s a reasonable expectation that the team can go something like .500 for the rest of the season and that would be just fine. But if some kind of shake up is coming before the trade deadline on February 23, it shouldn’t be all that surprising if the Wolves’ promising point guard of the future is actually their disastrous point guard of the past.