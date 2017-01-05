Feelings Aren’t Numbers: What Would a Trade Say About the Wolves

With less than two months to go before the NBA trade deadline and the Minnesota Timberwolves trapped in what can look from a certain distance like a quagmire — they were 3-7 in their first ten games, 3-7 in their second ten games and 3-7 in their third ten games — a good portion of Wolves fans are asking themselves if there isn’t a trade to be made that could improve this team before the end of the season.

In this kind of atmosphere, it’s almost impossible to resist the soft seduction of ESPN’s Trade Machine. It begins innocently enough: Select the Wolves, select a trading partner, start looking at comparable salaries and suddenly you’ve traded Nikola Pekovic’s albatross of a contract for Paul Millsap.

That’s where you get into trouble. Because at first, you were just goofing around. But then you see that astroturf- or putting green-colored box that says (with an exclamation point), “This Trade is Successful!”

It’s successful! You’re a success! You’re suddenly suffused with a sense that not only is this move technically possible based on basic math (which is what that money-green box is actually saying), but that’s it’s a Good Idea.

Trades in the real world, however, don’t operate on basic math. They’re a much more complex calculus of team need, personal relationships, future prospects, calculated risk, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, true love, miracles … you get the idea. You’re not going to stop people from speculating about what trades would be good or what trades might happen, but what’s maybe more interesting is what any trades the Wolves do or do not make can tell us about how Tom Thibodeau views the team in his role as President of Basketball Operations.

The best way to try to get at what Thibodeau sees now in the team is to look at what he’s done in the past. Over the summer, everyone assumed Thibs was going to be a win-now coach, but while he certainly didn’t rule out the possibility of making the playoffs, he consistently reiterated a cautious refrain about not skipping steps, about not trying to jump ahead in the process. Instead of going out to get any of the veterans Thibodeau likely prized as role models and leaders from his Chicago days (Luol Deng, Joakim Noah), the Wolves filled out the roster with short term deals for middle-of-the-road vets: Cole Aldrich, Jordan Hill and Brandon Rush.

To me, this implies that Thibodeau was playing it safe and waiting to see whether the team’s young core of Zach LaVine, Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns were on schedule with their development, ahead of schedule or behind it. If they were on schedule, these vets would capably shore up the rotation and absorb minutes. If they were ahead of schedule, they would be doing all this as the team pushed for the playoffs. But if they were behind schedule (which is where they appear to be), these vets were never going to be used much at all.

For all their flashes, the young core is not ready for primetime, clearly, and Thibs is well into the stage of coaching best described as “Oh you want to smoke? We’re going to sit here while you smoke the whole carton.” He is not giving the starters an out by playing the bench. He is riding them until the wheels fall off in the hopes that they get back up stronger and more ready to play.

With this in mind, here are four possibilities for the type of trade the Wolves might make and what it says about the team.

No trade (70% probability)

If Minnesota stands pat at the trade deadline, it may mean that there simply weren’t any deals that were good enough for the front office. For all the frustration of the season so far, I don’t think they’re panicking given the wealth of young talent the team has. This means they can likely afford to wait on any major moves and simply play out the rest of the season as a learning experience. Next summer, the front office can go back to work looking for exactly the right veteran to sign or trade for who could bolster the core of LaVine, Wiggins and Towns. This seems like the most likely scenario given that Thibs doesn’t appear to be susceptible to being goaded into a move by short term results.

Trade for a veteran bench player (20%)

If the Wolves make a fairly minor move by shuffling second round picks and bench players like Shabazz Muhammad or Adreian Payne in a bid for a mid-tier veteran like a Brandon Knight or Amir Johnson, it likely means that Thibodeau feels good about the core but believes that a stronger veteran than the ones they have coming off the bench could improve the team from a developmental standpoint. It might appear like a win-now move — especially if it shakes up Ricky Rubio or Gorgui Dieng’s starting roles — and it might even help them win some more games this season, but a trade like this would be squarely aimed at providing a tutor on the court.

Trade for a veteran starter (5% probability)

This gets trickier. Assuming the Wolves have to give up something like equal value in the form of Rubio or Dieng plus bench assets and possibly picks, this is a move that might indicate less comfortability with the long-term viability of the Wolves’ core. If it’s a player like Taj Gibson, it might just be Thibodeau deciding that the team is far enough behind schedule that he’s willing to roll the dice with a former player in the hopes he re-signs at a reasonable price that allows the Wolves to keep the core together. But it might also be a signal that Thibs may be concerned that each of the players in that young core will want and be capable of getting a max, yet not all entirely be worth it.

If this tips over from Gibson territory into something like Paul Millsap territory, it could involve actually moving one of LaVine or Wiggins. If that’s the case, take the above Gibson scenario for what it means and double down. If LaVine is moved, Thibs probably sees his and Wiggins’ skillsets and positionality as too redundant and we’ll see Wiggins playing a lot more two guard. If it’s Wiggins, he probably sees LaVine as more of a known quantity that could more quickly fit next to a Millsap-Towns frontline. If either gets moved, it doesn’t mean they’re “trash” or that Thibs “doesn’t like them.” He just might be anticipating a roadblock further on. Again, though, I doubt this happens.

Trade for potential starter (5%)

This is likely the stickiest and hardest to read scenario. If we see the Wolves go for someone like Nerlens Noel or Jusuf Nurkic, it means they’re certainly filling a need in terms of skillset, but they’re not coming anywhere close to solving their experience problem. In some ways, this is more or less a variation on what staying pat would mean, except that perhaps an opportunity was presented that they couldn’t pass up in terms of what the offering team had to give up. We know both Noel and Nurkic are not happy, so that could give the Wolves some leverage in getting them for something like 80 cents on the dollar. But if the team gets intentionally younger while also likely holding a lottery pick for next season, it almost certainly says something about how much Thibs wants to hedge his bets on the future of the young core.

—

The bottom line heading toward the trade deadline is that we just don’t know how Thibodeau and co. are going to handle it because they’ve never had to handle it before. Based on what he says after games, we know Thibs wants the team to improve, to learn to play a 48-minute game. But so far, he seems unwilling to sacrifice potential and the long-term future of the team’s core for short-term gains. It’s of course entirely possible that a deal just isn’t there. But whether a move happens before the trade deadline or not, we’ll learn a bit more about whether the front office thinks the team needs time, a veteran to help the core, a veteran to anchor the core or a rethinking of that core.