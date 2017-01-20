With lighter schedule ahead, can Timberwolves take advantage?

It’s impossible to know what to expect from the Timberwolves night in and night out.

They’re winners of four their past six and were losers of five out of six before that. They’re 9-10 since December 13 after starting the season 6-18. And just last week they had a three-game winning streak highlighted by victories over Houston and Oklahoma City. That streak ended immediately on Sunday with a lethargic loss to Dallas and a loss to San Antonio on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves rolled into Los Angeles on Thursday night to face the Clippers. In case you missed it, the Wolves won 104-101 against a Clippers team without Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. DeAndre Jordan gave the Clippers a boost with a career-high 29 points and 16 rebounds, but Karl-Anthony Towns countered with an efficient 37 point, 12 rebound, and five-assist performance.

Sure, Paul and Griffin didn’t play, but Ricky Rubio left the game after 16 minutes due to injury and Zach LaVine had a clunker of a game. The playing field was more level than it usually is when these two teams meet. And yet the Timberwolves closed out a more experienced team on the road.

While that is a good win, it makes you wonder what to expect from this team going forward.

The young Wolves will play four of their next five at home. They’ll host Denver, Brooklyn, Orlando, and Indiana while heading to Phoenix for one. Indiana may be the most formidable opponent at 22-19 but the Nuggets are the next best opponent and they’re seven games below .500. The opportunity is presenting itself for the Timberwolves to take advantage of a soft spot in the schedule. They’ll be at home against some mediocre competition.

Where the challenge rests with this team is how they’ll come out. Will they take care of business or play down to inferior competition as they often have this season? No NBA team can be overlooked on a nightly basis, especially the bad ones who have nothing to play for and nothing to lose.

As of now, the Wolves sit just three games out of a playoff spot but just a 1.5 games out of last place in the Western Conference. Not only is there a chance to leave Dallas and Phoenix behind in the bottom of the standings, they could make the teams vying for the eighth seed sweat a little. The Wolves may not be a playoff team but they could at least make Sacramento, New Orleans, and Portland worry about them, if only for a week. Not only that, entering a playoff chase may give this team something to play for.

We may find out more about who this team is over these next five games. Are they a team that beats bad teams but can’t consistently compete with great teams? Or will they still be this unpredictable team that can lose or beat anyone? The former would be a step forward.

Recent wins over Houston, Oklahoma City, and Los Angeles make you feel better about this team. However, we’re still never surprised when they turn around and lose to a lottery bound team like the Mavericks. Whether it’s due to faulty roster construction or youth, this team has lacked consistency. They should know by now that they can beat anyone and that they need to carry that intensity over to games against mediocre teams.

We’ll see whether or not the Wolves can figure this out as January comes to an end.