No overlooking the Nets: Towns’ big night helps Wolves grab convincing win

Entering Saturday night’s contest against the Brooklyn Nets, there was little concern the Timberwolves were the better team. The worry was whether or not they’d play like it, especially after a sluggish loss on Thursday night. After four quarters, the Timberwolves emerged from Target Center with a 129-109 victory.

Inexperienced teams like the Wolves are prone to playing down to opponents. After all, they had already lost to Brooklyn earlier this season, as well as other eventual lottery teams. Games like this are crucial in establishing credibility in the team’s strong play recently. Losing to a team like the Nets that had nine wins coming into the game would have been puzzling. Beating teams like Houston and Los Angeles would appear to be more random aberrations than evidence of growth.

The Timberwolves raced out of the gate. Immediately, they struck a 19-5 lead halfway through the first quarter. Then it seemed as if the Timberwolves played as if they forgot they were the better team. They seemed comfortable and within two minutes found their lead down to three.

Suddenly, there were flashbacks to the November meeting between these teams in which the Wolves blew a late double-digit lead. That was then and this is now.

Shabazz Muhammad drilled a pair of 3-pointers and the Wolves regained momentum entering the second. From there, the game was never in question. The Nets never held a lead, nor did they manage to tie it. No Net besides Brook Lopez scored until the 4:57 mark in the first quarter. This one was rarely in doubt.

Unlike other bad teams the Wolves have played, they came out with a sense of urgency. Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins had a combined 14 points on 8-for-12 shooting in the first frame. Also unlike their last meeting, the Wolves had plenty of support. All five starters finished in double figures and Shabazz Muhammad added 18 points off of the bench.

Towns got the best of the matchup with Lopez, finishing with 37 points and 13 rebounds. Zach LaVine having his second consecutive strong shooting game after returning from injury was big. And anytime they get 14 points from Ricky Rubio, they’ll take it.

So what? It’s the Nets, right?

Yes, it’s “just the Nets.” But these Nets came within eight points of upending Cleveland on Friday. In fact, Sacramento beat Cleveland on Wednesday and New Orleans did the same on Monday. The 15-30 Miami Heat beat Golden State on Monday as well.

This is the NBA. Every team has the chance to steal a win on a given night. Whether it’s the schedule or just an off night, a better team can lose. With the Timberwolves in the midst of a soft stretch of the schedule, it’s important they treat every game as if it’s the Cavaliers or Warriors. That’s not easy for inexperienced teams to do consistently but is something we saw on Saturday night.

With pivotal games against teams ahead of them in the playoff race like the Pelicans, winning the games they should are important. Or in the least finish the season near their preseason expectations. Playing near .500 ball the rest of the way with 35 games to play would allow them to finish with wins in the mid-30’s. That’s not the 40+ wins some projected but satisfies the most modest predictions.

To do so they’ll need to take Monday’s game against the Magic, as well as most of the winnable games they have in February. Having been a .500 team over their last 22 games and winning seven of their last 10 is great, but the hope will be that it will continue up to the All-Star break.