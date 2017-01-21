Pistons coach Van Gundy says his team isn’t trading for Ricky Rubio

Amidst reports that the Minnesota Timberwolves will trade point guard Ricky Rubio, at least one team is saying – bluntly – that a rumored deal is not going down.

ESPN reported that there was a trade on the table for Minnesota to send Rubio to the Detroit Pistons for Reggie Jackson. Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy made it quite clear that he had no plans of executing that move.

Van Gundy said:

“All these rumors and stuff look I mean know it’s fun for everybody and you’ve got some source somewhere and it’s also all bull—-. Im not denying that discussion — they take place all the time – -that’s a lot different than considerations. Somebody says ‘Hey would you consider Ricky Rubio for Reggie Jackson that discussion might have taken pace. And clearly we didn’t make that move. We wanted to see if they’d go [Michael] Gbinije for LeBron.”

Detroit’s head coach said he texted Jackson to tell him the Pistons had no plans to trade him for Rubio.