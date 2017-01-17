LISTEN NOW
Report: Wolves shopping Ricky Rubio

By 1500 ESPN January 17, 2017 3:47 pm

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio is reportedly on the trade block, according to Yahoo Sports! The Vertical reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

Woj writes:

“The Timberwolves have attached Rubio to multiple offers with Shabazz Muhammad to several teams around the NBA, league sources said. Minnesota has been seeking something of a “bridge” guard in return, a player capable of starting in the short term, but who’ll ultimately settle into a backup role and give way to rookie Kris Dunn to become the long-term starter, league sources said.”

Rubio has played his best stretch of the year over the past week, averaging 11.3 points and 14 assists per game over the last four contests.

The Wolves’ 26-year-old guard is the highest paid player on the roster this season, making $13.5 million. He is owed $29 million through the end of his contract in 2019.

  • Jordan Musser

    a “bridge” guard? Come on we do not need any more small guys. Give us a bruiser who can bump some people around down low, some tenacity.




