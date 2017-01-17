Report: Wolves shopping Ricky Rubio

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio is reportedly on the trade block, according to Yahoo Sports! The Vertical reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources on @TheVertical: Minnesota shopping point guard Ricky Rubio in trade proposals. https://t.co/bgTdIWy90f — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 17, 2017

Woj writes:

“The Timberwolves have attached Rubio to multiple offers with Shabazz Muhammad to several teams around the NBA, league sources said. Minnesota has been seeking something of a “bridge” guard in return, a player capable of starting in the short term, but who’ll ultimately settle into a backup role and give way to rookie Kris Dunn to become the long-term starter, league sources said.”

Rubio has played his best stretch of the year over the past week, averaging 11.3 points and 14 assists per game over the last four contests.

The Wolves’ 26-year-old guard is the highest paid player on the roster this season, making $13.5 million. He is owed $29 million through the end of his contract in 2019.